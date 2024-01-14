Besiktas vs Eyup Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2024

Besiktas will welcome city rivals Eyup to the Tupras Stadium for a fifth-round fixture in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday.

The home side are coming into the game off a comfortable 3-0 victory over Karamguruk at the same venue in the Turkish Super Lig over the weekend. Semih Kilicsoy, Milot Rashica and Gesdon Fernandes all scored second half goals to help their side claim maximum points.

Eyupspor, meanwhile, saw off Keciorengucu with a routine 2-0 home win in the TFF Turkish First League. Prince Obeng Ampom and Adrien Regattin scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

They booked their spot at this stage of the tournament with a 3-1 home win over Ankara Demirspor in the last round. Besiktas received a bye to this stage.

Besiktas vs Eyup Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Besiktas' last seven games across competitions, including each of the last five have produced three goals or more.

Eyup have won six of their last seven games in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in each victory.

Besiktas' victory over Karamguruk last time out ended their run of four successive defeats in front of their fans.

There has been at least one goal scored in each half in each of Eyup's last five games.

Besiktas vs Eyup Prediction

Besiktas are way off course in the Super Lig and also suffered a group-stage exit on the continent. The Cup represents their most realistic path to silverware this season and the Black and Whites are likely to go all out for victory.

They will be facing an in-form Istanbul rival who make the short trip in fine form. Eyup lack the pedigree of their more illustrious hosts but are well on course to join them in the top flight. Arda Turan's side are the runaway leaders in the second division.

Istanbul derbies are usually intense affairs and despite being of lower profile, Eyup will relish the chance to make their mark here. However, their hosts simply have too much firepower and are likely to cruise to victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Eyup

Besiktas vs Eyup Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Besiktas to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Besiktas/Besiktas