Besiktas vs Eyupspor Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Besiktas will host Eyupspor at Tupras Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The hosts will be looking to kick off the new domestic season with a solid performance and a win in front of their home fans.

Besiktas’ opening game against Kayserispor scheduled to be held last weekend was postponed due to the Black Eagles’ UEFA Conference League qualifiers match against St. Patrick's Athletic. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side struggled to find rhythm for a considerable part of last season but managed to push up to fourth place with a good run of results in the final weeks and will hope to secure even more success this year.

Eyupspor finished just two places behind Sunday's hosts in the league table last year despite it being their debut season in the Turkish top flight and will hope to build on that this year. The visitors are, however, off to a poor start this season, having been defeated 4-1 by Konyaspor on opening weekend despite having more of the ball and creating as many chances and will hope to get their first points of the campaign this weekend.

Besiktas vs Eyupspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met on three previous occasions going into Sunday's game. Besiktas have won each of those games by an aggregate score of 9-2.

Only four of the 19 teams in the Turkish top flight scored more goals in the league last season than the hosts’ 59 across 36 games.

The visitors scored 52 goals and conceded 47 across 36 Super Lig games last season.

Eyupspor are without a clean sheet in their last seven competitive outings.

Besiktas vs Eyupspor Prediction

Kara Kartallar are comfortable favorites going into the weekend and will receive a considerable boost from their home advantage and superior squad quality. The hosts will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

Eyupspor will be satisfied to get a draw when they make the trip across town to face the Black Eagles but will need to be at their best to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-1 Eyupspor

Besiktas vs Eyupspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors’ last eight matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the hosts' last seven games)

