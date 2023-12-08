Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Besiktas will entertain league leaders Fenerbahce at the Beşiktaş Park in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league games and dropped points in their previous outing, playing a 1-1 draw against Ankaragucu. After conceding in the 21st minute they equalized in the second half, thanks to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal.

The visitors are also unbeaten in their last three league games and made it two wins in their previous outing, as goals from Sebastian Szymański, İrfan Kahveci, and Edin Džeko helped them to a 4-1 win over Sivasspor.

They are at the top of the league standings only on goal difference as second-placed Galatasaray also have 37 points to their name.

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two local rivals have crossed paths 357 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a narrow 133-127 lead in wins and 97 meetings have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the visitors, recording three wins. They registered an away win last season while the reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the Super Lig this season, scoring 37 goals in 14 games. The hosts have a decent goal tally of 21 goals after 14 games.

Besiktas are unbeaten at home in the Turkish Super Lig this season. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home games as well.

Fenerbahce have lost just once in the league this season, with that defeat coming at home last month. Interestingly, they are yet to concede a goal in their away games in the league this season.

The visitors are winless in their last eight away meetings against the hosts, though six games in that period have ended in draws.

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Prediction

The Black Eagles are unbeaten at home in the Turkish Super Lig since October 2022. They are unbeaten in their last eight home meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites. Rıza Çalımbay will lead the hosts in the derby for the first time and will be hopeful for a positive result in this home meeting.

He will be without the services of Omar Colley, who was injured in training while Valentin Rosier and Arthur Masuaku are also not match fit at the moment. Eric Bailly and Rachid Ghezzal will face late fitness tests.

The Yellow Canaries have lost just once in away games in the Turkish Super Lig in 2023. They have kept clean sheets in their six away games this season and will look to build on that defensive form in this match.

Miguel Crespo was subbed off due to an injury last week and is a doubt for the match. Serdar Aziz, Alexander Djiku, Becao, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, and Mert Hakan Yandaş are other absentees for head coach İsmail Kartal.

The derby is contested with great fervor by the two teams and, considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-2 Fenerbahce

Besiktas vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dušan Tadić to score or assist any time - Yes