Besiktas vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Besiktas will entertain Lugano at Beşiktaş Park in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The two teams met in the first leg in Switzerland last week, playing out a 3-3 draw. Both teams did not play in their respective leagues over the weekend and should be well-rested for this match.

The first leg was a close contest with both teams scoring in quick succession. Gedson Fernandes bagged a brace and Al-Musrati scored for the Turkish side. Renato Steffen and Uran Bislimi were on the scoresheet for the Swiss team and they were helped by Gabriel Paulista's second-half own goal.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season and dropped points for the first time in the first leg. The visitors, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten streak to three games with that draw.

Trending

Besiktas vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with one win each and one game ending in a draw. Interestingly, wins for both teams in this fixture have been registered in away games.

The visitors have played Turkish sides three times this season and are winless in these games, having suffered defeats to Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers last month.

The hosts have suffered just one loss in their last nine games in the Europa League qualifiers.

The visitors have just one win in their last five Europa League qualifiers.

Besiktas are unbeaten in their last seven competitive home games, scoring at least two goals in five games.

Lugano scored at least two goals in three of their last four games but had just one win in that period.

scored at least two goals in three of their last four games but had just one win in that period. The visitors have won three of their four away games across all competitions this season.

Besiktas vs Lugano Prediction

The Black Eagles are unbeaten in all competitions this season, recording three wins in four games. They have enjoyed a prolific record in these games, scoring 14 times. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last six home games in the Europa League, including qualifiers, while suffering four losses.

Necip Uysal, who was an unused substitute in the first leg, suffered an ACL injury in training last week and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov has yet to play a match this season and his involvement here is doubtful.

Bianconeri are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, though two have ended in draws. They have just one win in their last 11 games in the Europa League, including qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams, this match is expected to be a high-scoring affair and the Black Eagles should make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-2 Lugano

Besiktas vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback