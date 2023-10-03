Besiktas vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023

Lugano set out in search of a third straight win when they visit the Vodafone Arena to face Besiktas in Group D of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 5).
The hosts maintained their impressive start to the new Super Lig campaign with a 2-0 win over Konyaspor on Sunday. Senol Gunes’ men have now won two of their last three league games, with a 4-2 loss at Adana Demirspor on September 27 sandwiched between the two wins.
Besiktas now turn their attention to the Conference League, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge in the Group D opener on September 21.
Lugano, meanwhile, made it two wins from two in the Super League, beating Winterthur 3-2 at the Stadion Schützenwiese on Sunday. Before that, Mattia Croci-Torti’s side were on a run of three away defeats in the league, conceding 10 goals and scoring thrice.
Lugano now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they kicked off the campaign with a goalless draw with Bodo/Glimt on September 21.
Besiktas vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Besiktas have won all but one of their six continental games since the start of the Conference League qualifiers in July, with a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge on September 21 being the exception.
- Lugano are unbeaten in four of their last five games across competitions, winning thrice since September.
- Gunes’ men are unbeaten in 14 home games since the turn of the year, winning 11.
Besiktas vs Lugano Prediction
While Lugano are in fine recent form, they should expect a sterner challenge against a well-drilled Besiktas side. The Super Lig outfit boasts the firepower needed to get the job done and should continue their winning streak at home.
Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Lugano
Besiktas vs Lugano Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Besiktas
Tip 2: More than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Lugano’s last six games.)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Lugano’s last seven outings.)