Besiktas vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023

Lugano set out in search of a third straight win when they visit the Vodafone Arena to face Besiktas in Group D of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 5).

The hosts maintained their impressive start to the new Super Lig campaign with a 2-0 win over Konyaspor on Sunday. Senol Gunes’ men have now won two of their last three league games, with a 4-2 loss at Adana Demirspor on September 27 sandwiched between the two wins.

Besiktas now turn their attention to the Conference League, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge in the Group D opener on September 21.

Lugano, meanwhile, made it two wins from two in the Super League, beating Winterthur 3-2 at the Stadion Schützenwiese on Sunday. Before that, Mattia Croci-Torti’s side were on a run of three away defeats in the league, conceding 10 goals and scoring thrice.

Lugano now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they kicked off the campaign with a goalless draw with Bodo/Glimt on September 21.

Besiktas vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Besiktas have won all but one of their six continental games since the start of the Conference League qualifiers in July, with a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge on September 21 being the exception.

Lugano are unbeaten in four of their last five games across competitions, winning thrice since September.

Gunes’ men are unbeaten in 14 home games since the turn of the year, winning 11.

Besiktas vs Lugano Prediction

While Lugano are in fine recent form, they should expect a sterner challenge against a well-drilled Besiktas side. The Super Lig outfit boasts the firepower needed to get the job done and should continue their winning streak at home.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Lugano

Besiktas vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas

Tip 2: More than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Lugano’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Lugano’s last seven outings.)