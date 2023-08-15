Football

Besiktas vs Neftci Baku Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2023

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Aug 15, 2023 20:12 GMT
Besiktas v Galatasaray - Super Lig
Besiktas play host to Neftci Baku in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday

Besiktas play host to Neftci Baku at the Besiktas Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

Senol Gunes’ men cruised to a 3-1 victory in last week’s reverse leg and will be looking to pick up from where they dropped off in Azerbaijan.

Besiktas got their 2023-24 Turkish Super Lig campaign off to a winning start as they edged out Fatih Karagumruk 1-0 on Monday.

Senol Gunes’ men now turn their attention to the Conference League qualifiers where they picked up a 3-1 first-leg victory over Neftci last Thursday.

Prior to that, Besiktas cruised through the second qualifying round as they picked up a 5-1 aggregate victory over Albanian outfit KF Tirana.

Meanwhile, Neftci were denied their first win of the new Azerbaijan top-flight campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sabail last time out.

Adrian Mutu’s men kicked off the new Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Kapaz at the Ganja City Stadium on August 6.

Neftci Baku now return to the Conference League, where they picked up a 4-2 aggregate victory over Željezničar in the second qualifying round before last week’s defeat against Besiktas.

Besiktas vs Neftci Baku Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the second-ever meeting between Besiktas and Neftci Baku, with the Turkish giants claiming a 3-1 win when they first squared off last week.
  • Neftci Baku are on a three-match winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-0 victory over FK Zeljeznicar on August 3.
  • Besiktas have won their last six matches across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and keeping three clean sheets since mid-July.
  • Gunes’ men are also on a run of 22 consecutive games without defeat, picking up 17 wins and five draws since February’s 1-0 loss to Sivasspor.
  • Neftci have lost all but one of their five away games this season, with a 2-2 draw against Zeljeznicar on July 27 being the exception.

Besiktas vs Neftci Baku Prediction

Having picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory in last week’s first leg, Besiktas head into Thursday in the driver's seat in this tie. The Turkish giants boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and we are backing them to pick up another routine victory.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Neftci Baku

Besiktas vs Neftci Baku Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: First to score - Besiktas (The Super Lig outfit have opened the scoring in their last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in eight of the hosts’ last 10 matches)

Edited by Peter P
