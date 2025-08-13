Besiktas vs St Pat's Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025 

Besiktas and St Pat's will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League third-round qualification tie on Thursday (August 14th). The game will be played at Tupras Stadium.
The home side hold a comfortable three-goal lead in the tie, having claimed a 4-1 away win in the first leg in Ireland last week. They were four goals up at the break, with Joao Mario breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute while Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick. Simon Power scored a consolation strike four minutes into the second half.
St Patrick's followed up their continental defeat with a 3-0 home win over Sligo Rovers in the Irish Premier Division. They were handed a boost when their visitors were reduced to 10 men following Patrick McClean's 42nd-minute dismissal. Jake Mulraney opened the scoring four minutes into the second half while Mason Melia scored a brace.
The winner of this tie will face either Astana or Lausanne Sport in the playoff while the losers will be eliminated from Europe.
Besiktas vs St Pat's Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Five of Besiktas' last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Nine of St Pat's last 11 games across competitions have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Four of Besiktas' last five games have produced three goals or more.
- Five of Besiktas' six historical home games in the Conference League have produced over 2.5 goals, with four games seeing goals at both ends.
Besiktas vs St Pat's Prediction
Besiktas started off their continental campaign this term in the Europa League but were knocked out by Shakhtar Donetsk, losing both legs to drop to the Conference League. They will put that behind them as they seek to make it to the group stage of the Conference League for the second time.
St Pat's heavy loss at home in the first leg means they have all but been eliminated from the qualifiers.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Besiktas 3-0 St Pat's
Besiktas vs St Pat's Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Besiktas to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Besiktas/Besiktas