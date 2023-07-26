Besiktas vs Tirana Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July 2023

Besiktas will welcome Tirana to Vodafone Park in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday.

Besiktas vs Tirana Preview

Besiktas are newcomers. They are appearing in the UEFA Europa Conference League for the first time. They earned a bye to the second qualifying round thanks to a third-place finish in the Turkish Süper Lig last season. That doesn’t mean they are new to Europe. They boast 244 matches played in UEFA club competitions.

Kara Kartallar are commencing their campaign in superb form. They are unbeaten in their last 10 outings in all competitions, winning their last two matches against Strasbourg (2-1) and Mezokovesd-Zsory (4-0). But three crucial players, including Cenk Tosun, will play no part in the clash due to injuries.

Tirana saw off the challenge of Dinamo Batumi in the first qualifying round to reach the second. The Albanian team were held to a 1-1 draw at home but had the last laugh in the return leg, winning 2-1. They are competing in the Europa Conference League for the second time following their elimination at this stage last year.

The visitors have played only one friendly match thus far in the preseason, defeating Macedonian club Struga 2-1. Tirana will take confidence from their away record heading into the fixture in Istanbul. They are unbeaten in their last five matches on the road in all competitions, scoring nine goals against four conceded.

Besiktas vs Tirana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The paths of both teams have never crossed before in any competition.

Besiktas have scored 15 goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

Besiktas have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home.

Tirana have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches on the road.

Besiktas have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Tirana have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Besiktas vs Tirana Prediction

Due to Cenk Tosun’s injury, Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar will likely shoulder the goalscoring responsibilities for Besiktas. The duo netted 15 and 13 goals respectively last season. However, Tosun is expected back on the pitch soon to resume his full role.

Tirana’s forward Florent Hasani topped the Albanian league with 16 goals last season. He was widely rumored to depart the team like Redon Xhixha (11 goals) but eventually stayed put.

Besiktas come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Tirana

Besiktas vs Tirana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Besiktas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tirana to score - Yes