Besiktas vs Trabzonspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Cup 2023–24

Besiktas and Trabzonspor will face off in the final of the Turkish Cup on Thursday. Besiktas are in search of an 11th title since their last success in 2020–21 while Trabzonspor are gunning for their 10th Turkish Cup trophy.

Besiktas entered the competition in the fifth round, crushing Eyüpspor 4-0 to coast into the round of 16. They saw off the challenge of Antalyaspor 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals, where they defeated Konyaspor 2-0 to qualify for the semis. MKE Ankaragücü proved to be a tough challenge but Besiktas managed to snatch a 1-0 win to qualify for their 31st Turkish Cup final. Besiktas defeated Trabzonspor 2-0 in their last meeting, in the Süper Lig, but lost the reverse fixture 3-0 at Papara Park.

Trabzonspor kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win over Çorum FK in the fourth round before defeating Manisa F.K. 3-1 in the follow-up round.

However, Trabzonspor were stretched into extra time in the round of 16 against Gençlerbirliği but they eventually emerged victorious 2-1. Edin Visca’s lone goal was enough for Trabzonspor to see off giants Başakşehir FK in the quarterfinals. Their semi-final clash turned out to be a walk in the park, as Trabzonspor trounced Fatih Karagümrük 7-2.

Besiktas have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches in all competitions.

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head

Besiktas have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five clashes with Trabzonspor in all competitions.

Besiktas form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

Trabzonspor form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor News

Besiktas

Tayfur Bingöl has been passed unfit for the clash following a torn thigh muscle while Ante Rebic has been sidelined due to a herniated disc.

Injury: Tayfur Bingöl, Ante Rebic.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None

Trabzonspor

Centre-back Hüseyin Türkmen is not eligible for the match while centre-forward Enis Destan is facing a red card suspension.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Enis Destan.

Unavailable: Hüseyin Türkmen.

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Predicted Xls

Besiktas (4-2-3-1): Ersin Destanoğlu (GK), Arthur Masuaku, Omar Colley, Tayyip Talha Sanuç, Jonas Svensson, Al-Musrati, Ege Tıknaz, Semih Kılıçsoy, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milot Rashica, Cenk Tosun

Trabzonspor (4-3-3): Uğurcan Çakır, Eren Elmalı, Stefano Denswil, Batista Mendy, Thomas Meunier, Berat Özdemir, Umut Güneş, Taxiarchis Fountas, Enis Bardhi, Edin Visca, Paul Onuachu

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Games involving both teams are always difficult to predict, as they have proved capable of getting the better of each other.

However, Besiktas will be looking to extend their slim head-to-head lead over Trabzonspor. In 122 clashes, Besiktas boast 47 wins as opposed to 45 for Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Besiktas 1-2 Trabzonspor