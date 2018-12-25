Best and Worst transfers of EPL 2018/19

akash anand FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 890 // 25 Dec 2018, 23:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The race for the 2018/19 Premier League title is well and truly hotting up at the moment. What was supposed to be a stroll for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City has turned into a three-way fight.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are still unbeaten and Tottenham have been in an irresistible form currently. The most high profile casualty has definitely been Jose Mourinho who was rightly sacked after Red Devil’s sluggish start.

It is expected to be one of the closely fought title race the Premier League has seen in the past few years.

Now that season is halfway over, it seems like a good time to assess the best and worst transfers of the 2018/19 season.

Best Signings

#1 Felipe Anderson( West Ham)

West Ham United v Watford FC - Premier League

West Ham’s most expensive signing of all time had a lot of burden on his shoulder following his huge money move from Lazio in the summer. However, after a slow initial start which coincided with the hammers losing 4 matches, he has adapted to the rigors of the English football. While inconsistent, the Brazilian has provided the flair missing for the team since Payet’s departure. He has already scored 6 goals and assisted twice this season.

#2 Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Advertisement

Arguably the best bargain buys of the season, Shaqiri’s arrival at Anfield was overshadowed by the big money signings like Fabinho, Keita, and Allison. Signed as a backup for the famed front three of Mane, Firminho, and Salah, the Swiss star has exceeded expectations scoring five goals and assisting three times in just 802 minutes of play. He has already established himself as a fan favorite with a brace against the arch-rivals Man United and assist against Chelsea.

#3 James Maddison (Leicester City)

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Signed from Norwich city at 25 million, Maddison had huge boots to fill as replacement of Riyad Mahrez. But the 22-year-old has displayed maturity and impressed at Foxes with his grace and trickery. He has already become the team’s creative hub scoring 5 goals and bagging 3 assists this season. His impressive form also earned him a call to England squad and Foxes push for European challenge depends on his burgeoning partnership with Vardy.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement