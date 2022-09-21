Best 5 attackers in the Premier League this season 

Due to its competitiveness and surprises, many believe the Premier League is the best league in the world. The current Premier League season has demonstrated exactly that.

Arsenal currently sit on top of the Premier League table with 18 points, while Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion complete the top four. Liverpool, who are expected to challenge for the Premier League title, have struggled to find consistency so far this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City are currently the bottom four teams in the league table.

This article will take a look at the top five attackers in the Premier League this season based on current form:

#5 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Englishman has been brilliant for Manchester United in the Premier League this season. With him in attack, the team's performances have improved. The 24 year old is arguably the Red Devils' best player this season. He is also Manchester United's top scorer in the Premier League so far this season.

Rashford is currently Manchester United's key player in attack. His finishing prowess has helped the Red Devils get back on track after losing their first two games of the Premier League season.

United Analytic @ManUtdTNG Double goal scorer Marcus Rashford was our man of the match. He found chances worth 0.8 xG and successfully played three balls into the final third (more than any other Man Utd player). Double goal scorer Marcus Rashford was our man of the match. He found chances worth 0.8 xG and successfully played three balls into the final third (more than any other Man Utd player). https://t.co/djf05c4HkI

Rashford is currently injured but will be a key player for Erik ten Hag this season.

#4 Gabriel Jesus

Brentford FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Brazilian has been exceptional for Arsenal and his intuition in attack has improved the overall performances of his team. Gabriel Jesus has registered four goals and three assists in seven Premier League games so far this season. He is certainly one of the best attackers in the Premier League right now.

Jessica Black @JessinhoTweets Gabriel Jesus has created the most chances so far in the Premier League (14) via Gabriel Jesus has created the most chances so far in the Premier League (14) via @playmaker_EN 🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus has created the most chances so far in the Premier League (14) via @playmaker_EN https://t.co/nagaIX9OIW

The 25 year old was recently named Arsenal's player of the month for August 2022.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Gabriel Jesus



The first of many, Gabby 🥁 Introducing your August Player of the Month...Gabriel JesusThe first of many, Gabby 🥁 Introducing your August Player of the Month...🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus 🇧🇷The first of many, Gabby 👊

Jesus was omitted from the Brazilian national team squad for their upcoming games, but he will be extremely important for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️ Arteta on Gabriel Jesus not being in the Brazil squad: “I haven't [been given a reason why]. What I have to do is try to convince the players that they have to continue to do that, put their heads down, accept the decision that is made by the coach of the team.” [via Arsenal] 🗣️ Arteta on Gabriel Jesus not being in the Brazil squad: “I haven't [been given a reason why]. What I have to do is try to convince the players that they have to continue to do that, put their heads down, accept the decision that is made by the coach of the team.” [via Arsenal] https://t.co/ippCtjnARM

#3 Aleksander Mitrovic

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham FC - Premier League

The Serbian forward has been clinical for Fulham in attack as he's one of the top scorers of the current Premier League campaign. Mitrovic has scored six goals so far this season.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



He's scored six goals in the opening six Gameweeks, blanking only once



#FPL #NFOFUL SCOUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) ranks first among all players for shots this season with 27He's scored six goals in the opening six Gameweeks, blanking only once SCOUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) ranks first among all players for shots this season with 27He's scored six goals in the opening six Gameweeks, blanking only once#FPL #NFOFUL https://t.co/QoLruj8CiM

Mitrovic is not playing for one of the big six teams in the Premier League but he has been a nightmare for defenders around the league.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Causing problems for defenders yet again. No player won more aerial duels than Aleksandar Mitrovic tonight (4).Causing problems for defenders yet again. No player won more aerial duels than Aleksandar Mitrovic tonight (4). Causing problems for defenders yet again. 💪 https://t.co/bvcCwNhBVe

The 28 year old remains a pivotal player for Fulham and will be the driving force if the team wants to have a successful campaign. It will be interesting to see if he remains consistent this season.

#2 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Olympique Marseille: Group D - UEFA Champions League

The Englishman has been clinical in attack for Tottenham Hotspur, and he's the joint-second top scorer in the Premier League with six goals.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



◎ 11 - Erling Haaland

◉ 6 - Harry Kane

◎ 6 - Aleksandar Mitrović



Kane was always going to add to his tally against Leicester. Most Premier League goals scored this season:◎ 11 - Erling Haaland◉ 6 - Harry Kane◎ 6 - Aleksandar MitrovićKane was always going to add to his tally against Leicester. Most Premier League goals scored this season:◎ 11 - Erling Haaland◉ 6 - Harry Kane 🔺◎ 6 - Aleksandar MitrovićKane was always going to add to his tally against Leicester. 😅 https://t.co/qWW59yTKsK

Kane has been involved in 28 goals in 28 Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur in 2022.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Goals: 19

Assists: 9



It’s Hurricane season. 🌪 Harry Kane has been directly involved in 28 goals in 28 Premier League games in 2022:Goals: 19Assists: 9It’s Hurricane season. 🌪 Harry Kane has been directly involved in 28 goals in 28 Premier League games in 2022:⚽️ Goals: 19🅰️ Assists: 9It’s Hurricane season. 🌪 https://t.co/aI6KwHKnTm

The 29 year old is currently on national team duty and will be hoping to continue providing his team with an attacking spark once he returns.

#1 Erling Haaland

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The Norwegian has been clinical in attack and is arguably the best Manchester City player of the current Premier League campaign.

Haaland is currently the top scorer in the Premier League, with 11 goals in seven Premier League games.

B/R Football @brfootball



Erling Haaland has settled into the Premier League The top scorers in Europe's top five leagues so far [THREAD]Erling Haaland has settled into the Premier League The top scorers in Europe's top five leagues so far [THREAD]Erling Haaland has settled into the Premier League 😳 https://t.co/a6iuL5rvho

The 22 year old became the first ever player to score in his first four away games in the Premier League.

Haaland was named the Premier League player of the month for August 2022.

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland #mancity So proud of this! A big thank you to all my teammates and fans - couldn't have done it without your support! So proud of this! A big thank you to all my teammates and fans - couldn't have done it without your support! 🔵 #mancity https://t.co/7p2fpPMxIv

Futhurmore, this also indicates that Haaland has adapted to Manchester City's style quickly and the Premier League in general.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



No player in the Premier League has more assists this season than Kevin De Bruyne.



This duo No player in the Premier League has more goals this season than Erling Haaland.No player in the Premier League has more assists this season than Kevin De Bruyne.This duo No player in the Premier League has more goals this season than Erling Haaland.No player in the Premier League has more assists this season than Kevin De Bruyne.This duo 🔥 https://t.co/Z7PZbAaoMF

It will be interesting to see how many goals Erling Halaand scores in the Premier League this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far