Best 5 attackers in the Premier League this season 

Due to its competitiveness and surprises, many believe the Premier League is the best league in the world. The current Premier League season has demonstrated exactly that.
Arsenal currently sit on top of the Premier League table with 18 points, while Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion complete the top four. Liverpool, who are expected to challenge for the Premier League title, have struggled to find consistency so far this season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City are currently the bottom four teams in the league table.
This article will take a look at the top five attackers in the Premier League this season based on current form:
#5 Marcus Rashford
The Englishman has been brilliant for Manchester United in the Premier League this season. With him in attack, the team's performances have improved. The 24 year old is arguably the Red Devils' best player this season. He is also Manchester United's top scorer in the Premier League so far this season.
Rashford is currently Manchester United's key player in attack. His finishing prowess has helped the Red Devils get back on track after losing their first two games of the Premier League season.
Rashford is currently injured but will be a key player for Erik ten Hag this season.
#4 Gabriel Jesus
The Brazilian has been exceptional for Arsenal and his intuition in attack has improved the overall performances of his team. Gabriel Jesus has registered four goals and three assists in seven Premier League games so far this season. He is certainly one of the best attackers in the Premier League right now.
The 25 year old was recently named Arsenal's player of the month for August 2022.
Jesus was omitted from the Brazilian national team squad for their upcoming games, but he will be extremely important for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.
#3 Aleksander Mitrovic
The Serbian forward has been clinical for Fulham in attack as he's one of the top scorers of the current Premier League campaign. Mitrovic has scored six goals so far this season.
Mitrovic is not playing for one of the big six teams in the Premier League but he has been a nightmare for defenders around the league.
The 28 year old remains a pivotal player for Fulham and will be the driving force if the team wants to have a successful campaign. It will be interesting to see if he remains consistent this season.
#2 Harry Kane
The Englishman has been clinical in attack for Tottenham Hotspur, and he's the joint-second top scorer in the Premier League with six goals.
Kane has been involved in 28 goals in 28 Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur in 2022.
The 29 year old is currently on national team duty and will be hoping to continue providing his team with an attacking spark once he returns.
#1 Erling Haaland
The Norwegian has been clinical in attack and is arguably the best Manchester City player of the current Premier League campaign.
Haaland is currently the top scorer in the Premier League, with 11 goals in seven Premier League games.
The 22 year old became the first ever player to score in his first four away games in the Premier League.
Haaland was named the Premier League player of the month for August 2022.
Futhurmore, this also indicates that Haaland has adapted to Manchester City's style quickly and the Premier League in general.
It will be interesting to see how many goals Erling Halaand scores in the Premier League this season.