Best captaincy options for FPL 2022-23 in Gameweek 6

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2022-23 season has already lived up to its deviant nature. Gameweek 5 was decided by the captainship choice between Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

Haaland captainers came on top with a 7-point gain over the Egyptian king. A successful captaincy choice will cause a significant rank rise.

As we head into GW6, whose deadline is 3:30 pm (IST)/ 11:00 am (GMT) on September 3, let's take a look at the top captaincy choices for this gameweek, with some tasty fixtures on the horizon.

1.Mohammed Salah vs Everton (A) (FPL ownership: 53.1%)

Mohammed Salah has the best fixture

Points: 35

Clean Sheet (CS) % of oppposition: 10.5% (checkthechance.com)

On Penalties: Yes

The Egyptian king has one of the standout fixtures, playing away against a struggling Everton side. Salah's captainers could not believe their luck that in a 9-0 win against Bournemouth, where the Egyptian could not register even one return. Talk about an anomaly.

Everton have yet to register a clean sheet this season and are struggling defensively. This fixture has a Liverpool win written all over it, and Salah could haul big.

682 minutes

5 goals

5 assists



A goal involvement every 68 minutes. Mohamed Salah vs. newly promoted sides in the Premier League for Liverpool:682 minutes5 goals5 assistsA goal involvement every 68 minutes.

2.Kevin de Bruyne vs Aston Villa (A) (FPL ownership: 25.4%)

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

Points: 28

Clean Sheet (CS) % of oppposition: 10.5% (checkthechance.com)

On Penalties: No

The majestic Belgian has been in fine form this season, having been given a free role this season behind Haaland. He was rested midweek against Nottingham Forest and is more or less certain to start against Aston Villa. With Haaland possibly being rested, KDB is going to be an even greater threat.

Aston Villa have been in terrible form, winning just one game out of five.

Harry Kane remains Spurs' talisman

Points: 31

Clean Sheet (CS) % of oppposition: 12% (checkthechance.com)

On Penalties: Yes

While Antonio Conte's Spurs have not been in electric form, their talisman Harry Kane has returned FPL points in each of the last four games. The dip in form for Son has been one of the major reasons for Kane not doing even better, but facing the worst defense in the league might just be the game that the duo needs.

Fulham have been playing an attacking brand of football, which suits Spurs' style of playing on the counter attack.

Harry Kane has now scored goals for the Club



#COYS New record!Harry Kane has now scoredgoals for the Club 🚨 New record!Harry Kane has now scored 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ goals for the Club 👏#COYS https://t.co/GnvWEjNr8z

