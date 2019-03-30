×
Best center-midfielders from each of Europe's top 5 leagues

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
1.27K   //    30 Mar 2019, 13:39 IST

Manchester United's Paul Pogba
Manchester United's Paul Pogba

We have witnessed brilliant midfielders in the last decade, with the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard just to name a few. Midfielders are the most hard-working players on the pitch. They have to be perpetual throughout the 90 minutes, dictate the play, set up or score goals and help their team to win the ball back from the opposition.

Best teams in the world have one thing in common- a solid midfield.

Here we pick best center-midfielders from each of Europe's top-5 leagues.

Note: The center-midfielders in this list are picked up on the basis of their performances in their respective leagues this season. Hence, some of the well-known, famous midfielders might not feature in the list. We have backed our choices with stats.


#5 Ligue 1


Player: Téji Savanier

Club: Nîmes Olympique


Nimes's Téji Savanier
Nimes's Téji Savanier

Téji Savanier is loving life in Ligue 1 this season, after leading Nimes to a promotion at the end of last season. Savanier has been brilliant and his newly promoted side sit 11th on the table away from the relegation zone, thanks to his inspiring performances throughout this season.

The 27-year-old midfielder has 4 goals and 9 assists so far this season. What catches our eyes is his overall contribution across the pitch, where he works hard defensively and averages 3.3 tackles, 1.7 interceptions, and 1.9 aerial duels per game.

In attack, he averages 2.1 shots, 2.6 key passes, and 2.3 dribbles per game in Ligue 1.

His stats are better than any center-midfielder currently playing in Ligue 1, but does not get the recognition as he does not belong to one of the top guns in France.

We can only hope that in due time, his work gets acknowledged and attains the respect that he deserves.


Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
