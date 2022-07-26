Best cheap goalkeepers to buy in FPL 22/23

With the Premier League season set to start in less than two weeks, the focus is back on the FPL. As always, the game is geared around finding the best possible combinations at the correct prices.

It is important to identify the correct goalkeepers to pick. The likes of Allisson and Ederson might seem like the best choices, but they take up too much of the funds. Keeping budget in mind, let us look at the best and most economical options for the spot.

#5. Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson was a good FPL asset a couple of years ago. He has moved to newly promoted Nottingham Forest on loan from Manchester United. He is priced at 4.5. For such a low price, he could turn out to be a great bargain.

Henderson has shown his reliability in the past for Sheffield United and Manchester United. Forest's defense was stellar in the Championship last season, and if they can repeat those heroics, Henderson will be a safe bet.

#4 Jose Sa

Squawka @Squawka Only Alisson (176), Hugo Lloris (158) and Ederson (155) picked up more FPL points than Jose Sa (146) in the 2021/22 Premier League season.



He's available for £5m for 2022/23. 🤔 Only Alisson (176), Hugo Lloris (158) and Ederson (155) picked up more FPL points than Jose Sa (146) in the 2021/22 Premier League season.He's available for £5m for 2022/23. 🤔

Although Jose Sa is priced slightly higher at 5.0 in FPL this year, he is still a solid option.

The Wolves keeper was one of the best in the game last season, hence the price jump. Sa is a phenomenal shot stopper; the number of saves he made last season testify to his defensive prowess. Wolves under Bruno Lage have been really stingy defensively. However, they have not recruited exceedingly well this summer.

Sa is expected to continue with his great form, which should propel him even higher amongst the goalies.

#3. Gavin Bazunu

A completely new entrant into this list, Gavin Bazunu could well turn out to be a surprise package. The Irish keeper has come through the ranks at Manchester City and has been bought by Southampton this season. He is highly rated and is expected to go straight into the starting lineup.

Available for only 4.5 in the FPL, with few initial buyers, Bazunu could be a shrewd pick. He is only 20 but almost prodigious in his shot stopping and distribution. He had a very successful loan spell last season at Southampton's big rivals Portsmouth.

#2. David Raya

David Raya has had a great come up in the last year or so. Moreover, he has effectively replaced David De Gea in the Spanish national team.

The Brentford keeper, who comes in at only 4.5 is almost a must-have in the FPL. He is a solid all-rounder when it comes to the skills a keeper must have. Brentford are alright defensively but have strengthened anew. They have signed the likes of Aaron Hickey and Ben Mee. Raya is expected to repeat last season's heroics.

#1. Robert Sanchez is deadly at a low price in FPL 22/23

It is frankly a surprise how no bigger club has come in for Robert Sanchez yet. Brighton's Spanish keeper comes in at 4.5. Like Raya, he also made his way into the national team set up last year.

Sanchez is very dominant in the box. He displays poise and calmness on the ball. He's one of the best goalkeepers you can get at a low price in the FPL.

Brighton are known as a team who keep punching above their weight and Sanchez enables this from the back.

