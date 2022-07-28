Best cheap midfielders to buy in FPL 2022-23

Midfielders are possibly the most important position when it comes to FPL. Elite players like Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min can make or break an FPL manager's season. But they cost a fortune and take up a majority of the budget.

Here are five midfielders who are relatively cheap in comparison to their potential output. They can be useful in complementing other premium options. The players being considered here have all been priced at 7.0 or lower in the game.

#5 Phillip Billing

Queens Park Rangers v AFC Bournemouth - Sky Bet Championship

The last time Bournemouth played in the Premier League, Phillip Billing was operating as a box-to-box midfielder.

A change of role in the Championship has seen him get forward much more often. This resulted in 10 goals and 10 assists in the second tier last season.

While it is true that there is no guarantee that this will translate to similar results in the Premier League, it is probably one worth having a look at. With striker Dominic Solanke in stellar form in front of him, it is possible that Billing gets a fair few goal contributions. Priced at 5.5 in FPL, he could prove to be a bargain.

#4 Michael Olise

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Patrick Vieira has completely transformed the way that Crystal Palace operate. They now have an exciting squad with lots of talented and exciting young players.

Michael Olise is probably the most talented of them all. He is expected to take his output to the next level this season. Last season was his first in the Premier League, where he scored two goals and assisted a further five. He is expected to improve more this season.

Olise is very good at delivering set pieces and that could potentially get him a lot of points. For 5.5, he is a really good FPL midfield option whose price will almost certainly increase a lot during the season.

#3 Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto had a breakout year in the Premier League in 2020-21 but spent almost the entire 2021-22 season out injured.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



⏱️152 minutes

2 goals

🥅1 penalty won



Fantastic player. I'm expecting a huge season. Pedro Neto vs Alavés & Besiktas⏱️152 minutes2 goals🥅1 penalty wonFantastic player. I'm expecting a huge season. Pedro Neto vs Alavés & Besiktas⏱️152 minutes⚽️2 goals🥅1 penalty wonFantastic player. I'm expecting a huge season. 🐺 https://t.co/9DiBhmyNtz

The Portuguese winger is now back to full fitness and ready to prove himself again. He is priced at only 5.5 which is very low for a player who could potentially contribute 10-15 goals this season. He is a fantastic dribbler and does frequently get the ball into dangerous situations.

If Wolves can recruit another forward to finish off the chances created, Neto could easily prosper and earn loads of FPL points. The 22-year-old will be looking to improve on his 11 goal contributions from the 2020-21 season.

#2 Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes could potentially be one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. He returned last season after a major injury and was instantly very effective.

Last season, he assisted 10 goals and scored six. Leicester are expected to bounce back after an underwhelming season last time around and Barnes could be crucial for it. Although he is the most expensive player on this list at 7.0, he is also probably the safest option here. With the World Cup looming, Barnes too will be extra motivated to prove himself.

#1 Marcus Rashford

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



29 touches

8 final third passes

6 touches in the opp. box

2 times possession won

2 shots



Instrumental in both goals. Having a great preseason. Rashford's half by numbers vs. Aston Villa:29 touches8 final third passes6 touches in the opp. box2 times possession won2 shotsInstrumental in both goals. Having a great preseason. #MUFC Rashford's half by numbers vs. Aston Villa:29 touches8 final third passes6 touches in the opp. box2 times possession won2 shotsInstrumental in both goals. Having a great preseason. #MUFC https://t.co/CXaCtm5UHe

Marcus Rashford has been regarded as one of the best young players in the world for time. But a torrid year has left him with a lot of questions to answer. Last season he was terribly out of form, scoring only four goals and providing two assists in the league.

He has been priced at a lowly 6.5 in this season's FPL. This is very good news because if he can show that last season was just a blip, he can be of fantastic value. He has looked fitter and more motivated than ever in pre-season.

Under the tutelage of new manager Erik ten Hag, Rashford could make a great return. Additionally, everyone knows what the England international is capable of. He is worth the punt for your FPL team.

