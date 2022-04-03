"Best decision I have made since I became president" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta claims the club recovered their identity under Xavi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that bringing Xavi Hernandez to replace Ronald Koeman as manager was his best decision ever. Laporta said that Xavi has successfully reclaimed the club's glory and they are going to give their all for the La Liga title this season. He also believes that the Blaugrana can still win the trophy despite Real Madrid's good run of form at the top of the table.

The club sacked Koeman in November to appoint club legend Xavi as their new manager.

The Catalan club were in ninth position in La Liga when Xavi arrived but he has turned things around in the last few months. Barcelona, as things stand now, hold fourth spot in the table, three points behind Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

They could rise to second spot in the table if they beat Sevilla on Sunday. They will then be 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid, with a game in hand.

In an interview given to TVE (via Forbes), Laporta touched upon his decision to appoint Xavi as the new manager. He said:

"It is the best decision I have made since I became president. I can proudly say that we have already done the first thing [right] and we must now maintain this state of mind. We have recovered our identity thanks to him. I am convinced that we can win the League. We are going to win it."

Praising Xavi's mindset and his new style of football introduced at the club, Laporta added:

"I argue it in a simple way: in the final stretch of the season we have come very strong, with the team working at full capacity. With a coach who has clear ideas and makes us play our genuine style of football. We have recovered our essence and we have to go for the league with optimism and will.''

Rudiger reportedly demands €7 million net salary to agree for a transfer to Barcelona

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly demanded a €7 million net salary to agree a transfer to Barcelona this summer. According to FCBN, the German international has also demanded a premium on signings upon arrival at the club.

Xavi has been an admirer of Rudiger and has been aggressively pushing to sign him this summer. However, the issues due to the poor wage structure of the Spanish club might not allow them to agree upon such hefty demands of Rudiger.

