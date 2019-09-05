Best FIFA Football Awards: Governing body announces shortlist for 2019 Men's World XI

Recently, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was adjudged UEFA Men's Player of the year.

Shortly after announcing the shortlists for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019, the football governing body has announced a 55-player shortlist for the 2019 edition of Men's World XI.

For the first time since 2009, Premier League has the most players in the shortlist with 21 players. Also, a 15-year streak ended as Gianluigi Buffon missed out on this year's most voted list of 55 men, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo as the only player to feature in every World XI ranking.

After last season's Champions League triumph, Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and Roberto Firmino have made it into the final list of nominees.

Below is the list of players in contention to feature in this year's FIFPRO Men's World XI:

Goalkeepers (5)

Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool FC)

David De Gea (Spain, Manchester United)

Ederson Moraes (Brazil, Manchester City)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atletico Madrid)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany, FC Barcelona)

Defenders (20)

Jordi Alba (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England, Liverpool FC)

Daniel Alves (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain/Sao Paulo)

Joao Cancelo (Portugal, Juventus/Manchester City)

Daniel Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy, Juventus)

Virgil van Dijk (The Netherlands, Liverpool FC)

Diego Godin (Uruguay, Atletico/Internazionale)

Joshua Kimmich (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal, SSC Napoli)

Aymeric Laporte (France, Manchester City)

Matthijs de Ligt (The Netherlands, Ajax/ Juventus)

Gerard Pique (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

Andrew Robertson (Scotland, Liverpool FC)

Alex Sandro (Brazil, Juventus)

Thiago Silva (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)

Raphael Varane (France, Real Madrid)

Marcelo Vieira (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Kyle Walker (England, Manchester City)

Midfielders (15)

Sergio Busquets (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

Christian Eriksen (Denmark, Tottenham Hotspur)

Frenkie de Jong (The Netherlands, Ajax/FC Barcelona)

Eden Hazard (Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid)

N'Golo Kante (France, Chelsea)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

Arthur Melo (Brazil, FC Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)

Paul Pogba (France, Manchester United)

Ivan Rakitic (Croatia, FC Barcelona)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal, Manchester City)

Dusan Tadic (Serbia, Ajax)

Arturo Vidal (Chile, FC Barcelona)

Forwards (15)

Sergio Aguero (Argentina, Manchester City)

Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid)

Roberto Firmino (Brazil, Liverpool FC)

Antoine Griezmann (France, Atletico/FC Barcelona)

Harry Kane (England, Tottenham Hotspur)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool FC)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona)

Neymar Junior (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus)

Mohammed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool FC)

Heung-Min Son (South-Korea, Tottenham Hotspur)

Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Uruguay, FC Barcelona) (Senegal, Liverpool FC)

The final XI will be unveiled during The Best FIFA Football Awards, which will be held at the Teatro all Scala in Milan on Monday, September 23.