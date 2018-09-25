Best FIFA Football Men's awards: Modric ends the dominance of Ronaldo & Messi

Aikansh Chaudhary FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 105 // 25 Sep 2018, 12:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The midfield maestro Luka Modric has won The Best FIFA Men's player award and ended the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The last player to win this accolade other than these greats was Ricardo Kaka back in 2007.

Messi and Ronaldo dominated the world of football for a decade but it looks like their dominance is finally broken by Luka Modric as alongside his Best FIFA Men's player award he has won UEFA Best Player Award and the FIFA World Cup 2018 Golden Ball too.

Let's talk about The Best FIFA Football Men's awards in brief:

The Best FIFA Goalkeeper

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

The Belgium and Real Madrid's shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois was awarded The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award for his brilliant performances for his ex-club Chelsea and Belgium National team. Courtois stands at 1.99m which helps him command the post area with ease but despite having such a physique Courtois ability to make diving saves is quite remarkable.

The Spanish and Manchester United's goalkeeper David De Gea was overlooked even after his brilliant performances for his club side which helped him to win the Golden Glove award though De Gea choked at World Cup as he failed to keep even a single clean sheet.

FIFA Puskas Award

The FIFA Puskas award is awarded for the best goal of the year and this year the Egyptian magician Mohamed Salah was the one to take it home. Salah scored a curling left-footed shot aimed at the top of the corner of the goal. The goal was itself utter brilliance from Salah but before the beautiful finish, Salah swiftly dribbled pass 2 defenders entering the penalty box and finishing off in style.

There were several stunners that were overlooked by FIFA this year including the Gareth Bale's overhead kick goal against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final. Bale's overhead kick was arguably one of the best goals of the season.

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

There are no surprises as Didier Deschamps has been awarded The Best FIFA Men's Coach for leading his team to the World Cup glory. In Euro 2016 France almost won the Euro title but their dreams were shattered by a late Portuguese goal.

Deschamps and his men were hungry for success in this FIFA World Cup campaign. The young French squad captained by Hugo Lloris proved themselves as best in the world by Lifting World Cup trophy.

The Best FIFA Men's player award

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

Luka Modric proved himself to be the undisputed contender for this accolade with his superb performances for both club & country. Modric carried Croatian side to the World Cup finals on his shoulders. Modric was named as the winner of Golden Ball for his heroics in the campaign.

Apart from his national performances he had a steady season performance too. Modric is the centrepiece of Real Madrid's midfield as is involved in their playmaking and sometimes can shift back to help the defense too. He also played an elemental role in Madrid's third consecutive Champions League title.

The FIFA FIFPro World 11

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

The FIFA FIF Pro World 11 is:

Goalkeeper:

David De Gea

Defenders:

Dani Alves (RB), Marcelo (LB), Sergio Ramos (CB), Raphael Varane (CB)

Midfielders:

N'Golo Kante (CM), Luka Modric (CM). Lionel Messi (CAM)

Forwards:

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST), Kylian Mbappe (RW), Eden Hazard (LW)

There were many ifs and buts in this year's edition of The Best FIFA Player awards, let us know your views in the comment section.