FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year 2019: Virgil van Dijk insists he cannot be compared to Lionel Messi after losing out on the award

Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi

What's the story?

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has responded to his snub for the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award and has insisted that he cannot be compared to the winner, Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Messi was named the FIFA Best Men's Player ahead of Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo at a ceremony in Milan on Monday night. The Barcelona captain was presented with the award for his scintillating performances for the Catalan giants last season, during which he scored 51 goals and provided 22 assists in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk's nomination came, courtesy of his solid displays at the heart of the Liverpool defence in the previous term, helping the Merseyside club to the Champions League trophy and an astonishing 97-point haul in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old centre-back also led Netherlands to the inaugural UEFA Nations League final but ultimately failed to get the better of Portugal.

Van Dijk had earlier beaten Messi and Ronaldo to the UEFA Best Men’s Player of the Year award and was tipped to swoop all individual prizes this year.

The heart of the matter

Van Dijk told reporters after the ceremony,

"The people who vote made a decision and you have to accept it. That's just the case and as players you can't compare me and Messi because it's totally different. I'm very proud to be here.

The Dutchman further dismissed suggestions that he was disappointed with the snub saying, "Disappointed? You can't be disappointed.

"I'm just very happy to be here, to be in the team of the year, after the hard work and the good work we put in last year. Today, I, unfortunately, didn't win but I'm not disappointed."

What's next?

Van Dijk still has the chance to pip Messi to an individual prize as the winner of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award is yet to be announced.

Liverpool will return to action when they face MK Dons in the ;eague Cup on Wednesday before visiting Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend.