Best football players in the world: Best XI this season

The footballing season is nearing its end and gave us some incredible moments to cherish for years to come. The title races are heating up and the fight for European places is getting tensed as well.

We have witnessed some of the best goals and sublime assists ever produced, as well as some of the most incredible turnarounds in the history of the game over the course of this season, and a month of League football is still left.

Messi's panenka free-kick, Manchester United's incredible turnaround at the Parc des Princes, and underdogs Ajax beating defending champions Real Madrid at their own backyard were some of the highlights of this incredible season. We are hoping that the remaining of the season treats us with some similar moments of magic.

Only the best players in the world are capable of producing incredible moments like these. So we have decided to pick the best XI in Europe so far this season. This list will feature players who have been exceptional for their respective clubs so far this season.

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid has produced some of the best goalkeeping talents and Jan Oblak is continuing that tradition. The 26-year old was bought from Benfica for a reported fee of €16 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in La Liga's history. Oblak has since become one of the best in his position. The Slovenian international has kept an incredible 113 clean sheets in 144 appearances for Atletico Madrid. This season he has kept 16 clean sheets in La Liga, conceding just 19 goals in the process which is the 3rd best record in Europe's top 5 leagues. He has got incredible reflexes and makes 2.3 saves per game in all competitions for Atletico Madrid.

