Best footballer from each continent (2022)

Football is the most popular sport in the world and you can find fans of the beautiful game in every nook and cranny of the planet. The top European leagues, for example, are followed by people from all around the world.

In 2021, we had two major international continental football competitions. It was a time of celebration as Euro 2020 and the 2021 Copa America enthralled fans and kept us entertained during the summer. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner and it's quite simply an exciting time to be a football fan.

The jury is out on which continent has the best footballing ethos. Each continent has its own set of wonderful teams and players. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best footballers from each continent.

#5 Asia/Australia - Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min is one of the best players to have ever emerged from Asia. The South Korean international has been plying his trade in Europe for a very long time now. After rising through the ranks at Hamburger SV, Son made the switch to Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.

Son was impressive in spells for the Bundesliga outfit but it wasn't until he signed for Tottenham Hotspur that we saw him burgeon into the world beater he is. The 29-year-old is one of the best forwards in the Premier League.

In 308 appearances across all competitions for Spurs since joining in 2015, Son has scored 117 goals and provided 69 assists. He has done a decent job this term despite his strike partner Harry Kane enduring a difficult start to the season.

Son has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this term. He is inarguably the best Asian footballer right now.

#4 North America - Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies took the world by storm during the 2019-20 season. He made his debut for Bayern Munich's senior team in the 2018-19 season but it was in 2019-20 that he became a regular feature in the starting lineup.

Davies immediately turned heads with his blistering pace and trickery. He also showcased maturity way beyond his age as he played a crucial role in Bayern Munich winning the continental treble that season.

The 21-year-old has suffered a few injury problems in recent times but he has still been brilliant this term. He has made 23 appearances across all competitions, setting up six goals in the process. The Canadian international is one of the best full-backs in the world.

