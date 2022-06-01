"Best in history after Diego Maradona" - Italy's Lorenzo Insigne delivers emotional message to Lionel Messi and says he will be supporting Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 

Italian and current Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne wants Lionel Messi and Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for the sake of Diego Maradona. The 30-year-old forward, however, is set to leave Napoli in the summer and join Toronto FC in the MLS.

Insigne stated that seeing Messi and Argentina play reminds him of the late Napoli legend. The Italian international also believes that Lionel Messi is the second best player of all time behind Maradona.

Speaking ahead of the 2022 Finalissima, Insigne was quoted as saying the following (via Teo Coquet on Twitter):

"Argentina has Leo Messi, who for me is the best in history after Diego Maradona. I wish them success in the World Cup. Seeing Argentina is synonymous with seeing Maradona."

Diego Maradona sadly passed away back in 2020 which left a mark on world football and Napoli in particular. The Serie A outfit also renamed their home ground to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in honor of their former record goalscorer.

It is worth mentioning that Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Euro 2020 winners were knocked out of the qualification campaign by North Macedonia in the semi-finals of the playoffs.

Lorenzo Insigne is therefore rooting for the two-time world champion to come good in the showpiece tournament later this year in tribute to Deigo Maradona.

Italy and Argentina are set to play one another in the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, 1 June. The game will be played between the most recent European Championship winners and the Copa America champions.

Lionel Messi will captain Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could be Lionel Messi's last chance to win international football's biggest honor. The 34-year-old forward did play an important role in guiding the Albiceleste to the tournament in Qatar. Messi scored seven goals in the qualification campaign, which included a hat-trick against Bolivia last year.

The Copa America champions have been drawn against Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico in the group stage of the World Cup. Their opening game is against Saudi Arabia on 22 November at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

Football España @footballespana_ Lionel Messi: "Argentina can compete with anyone. I am not saying that we are the big favourite to lift the World Cup, but we are ready. The memory of the Copa America is beautiful after so much suffering, but now there is another challenge on the horizon." Lionel Messi: "Argentina can compete with anyone. I am not saying that we are the big favourite to lift the World Cup, but we are ready. The memory of the Copa America is beautiful after so much suffering, but now there is another challenge on the horizon." https://t.co/IrR15WUaes

Lionel Messi guided the Albiceleste to the final in 2014. They, however, lost the game 1-0 against Germany. This is the closest the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has come to lifting the iconic gold trophy.

