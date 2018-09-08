Premier League 2018-19: The Big 6 clubs and their best midfielder

Premier League 2018-19

The premier league is one of the most popular leagues among the fans and it never fails to entertain us season after season.

The big 6 clubs (Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal) have established themselves as the best clubs in the league by delivering brilliant performances for several years.

In today's football, the midfielder's position is considered to be the most important and toughest part to play as they have to make quick transitions to support both attack and defense that's why many managers tend to spend a big amount of their transfer budget to sign a perfect midfielder.

So, let's discuss the top midfielders playing for the Big 6 clubs in PL:

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Arsenal v Stoke City - Premier League

The 29-year-old German midfield maestro is undoubtedly the best midfield player in the current Arsenal squad. He favors to play a pivotal role but if needed he can switch places and operate as a winger.

Ozil's vision is his one of his greatest strengths and combining it with his precise passes makes him one of the most dangerous players not only in the English Premier League but in the world of football.

