Best Players in the Premier League: Top 5 Goalkeepers this season

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 729 // 09 May 2019, 14:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Perhaps, one of the hardest positions in football is that of a goalkeeper. The man between the sticks is vital for his team, but it is largely a thankless job as while they can make world-class stops to save their team, one mistake could push them into oblivion. In the present world where football is extremely demanding, it is very hard to be a goalkeeper.

Thankfully, there are a few players who have taken goalkeeping to a different level. In the Premier League too, goalkeepers have regularly made the news with their fantastic resilience between sticks. Today, Sportskeeda brings you the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League this season. Read on to find out who the best goalkeeper in the league is right now.

#5 Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool)

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

After a disappointing 2017-18 season where goalkeeping errors cost them repeatedly, Liverpool were in the market for a new custodian. Jurgen Klopp had his eyes on Alisson Becker, the Brazilian keeper who played for Roma, and Liverpool paid big money to get their man. The Brazilian joined Liverpool last summer and immediately looked at home.

Alisson started his career in the Premier League with three back-to-back clean sheets before an error against Leicester City cost him and his side an easy goal. The Brazilian looked shaken, but did not let it affect him. Cut to the end of the season, and the big money Liverpool paid for him looks like a bargain now. Alisson has been crucial to his team as they enter the last matchday just a point behind Manchester City in second. The Brazilian has managed 20 clean sheets and is the front runner for the Premier League Golden Glove race as of now.

The Liverpool custodian is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and likes to initiate attacks with his goal kicks. His reflexes are very good and he is also a great shot stopper. Alisson likes to play as a sweeper and has been extraordinary in the role for his club. He regularly comes off his line to help his team out.

This season, Alisson has made 70 saves, and has always responded when asked to perform. He has 17 sweeper clearances, the fourth most in the Premier League. Alisson has been terrific for Liverpool this term and has been the fifth best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

1 / 5 NEXT