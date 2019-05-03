×
Best players in the Premier League: Top 5 strikers of the 2018/19 season 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
276   //    03 May 2019, 15:00 IST

Arsenal v Valencia - UEFA Europa League Semi Final : First Leg
Arsenal v Valencia - UEFA Europa League Semi Final : First Leg

Strikers are arguably the players with the most fame attached to them, considering the fact that they deal with one of the most basic aspects of the game: goals.

The striker should have on-par dribbling abilities, smart movement in and around the penalty area as well as efficient finishing to make the most of his position.

Over the years, the Premier League has witnessed some of the most breathtaking strikers of varied ranges. Here, we take a look at five of the most impressive strikers in the English top flight this season.

#5 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Southampton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Southampton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane has emerged as one of the best forwards in England, having consistently delivered impressive performances for the Tottenham Hotspur in the last few seasons.

The Englishman has a sharp eye for passes and his link-up plays and movements have established him as the central figure in Mauricio Pochettino's attacking line.

The 25-year-old has 17 goals and four assists to his name in the English top flight this season and boasts of a 59 per cent shooting accuracy. The numbers would have been higher if he had not sustained an ankle injury during Tottenham's 1-0 win over Manchester City in April.

#4 Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Wolverhampton Wanderers proved to be one of the biggest surprises this season as the side has been very impressive in their first shot at the Premier League since their relegation in 2004. The club sits at seventh place in the English top flight and much credit goes to Diogo Joto, who is arguably the most dangerous player in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

Initially viewed as a midfielder, the 22-year-old forward has been key in the Wolves' counter attacks this season and boasts of having scored nine league goals and registered five assists for the club, with a 40 per cent shooting accuracy.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers Sergio Aguero Alexandre Lacazette Football Top 5/Top 10
