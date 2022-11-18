Best possible starting XI for Belgium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is around the corner and Belgium will feel like this is their talented team's last chance to seal some silverware.

The nation's golden generation have been unable to deliver any success over the last ten years and this will likely be their last shot at doing so. Hence, they are bound to bring plenty of focus and preparation into this year's FIFA World Cup.

Belgium will look to bring the 2022 FIFA World Cup home

The Belgian national team, especially over the last decade or so, have had a strong squad, thanks to the depth of talent in the country.

Coach Roberto Martinez has picked 26 players he feels will best apply his philosophy on the pitch. He will likely already know his starting XI for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, especially since there are some outstanding stars in the squad.

On that note, let's take a look at the best possible starting XI for Belgium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

GK - Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is the best option Belgium have in goal

Thibaut Courtois is poised to play his third consecutive FIFA World Cup this year and the shot-stopper has only gotten better over the years.

After getting a taste of the competition in 2014, Courtois went on to win the Golden Glove at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Belgium reached the semi-finals. He will be hoping to help his side reach the summit clash of the tournament this year and perhaps also bring the famous trophy home.

Courtois has been in fine form for Real Madrid and was one of the key reasons for the club's success in La Liga & the UEFA Champions League last season. He will now hope to produce a similar vein of form for his country at this year's FIFA World Cup and will inarguably be their No 1.

CB - Jan Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen brings plenty of experience and defensive solidity to the table for Belgium

Jan Vertonghen currently holds the record for most appearances for the Belgian national team and will look to cement that status at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The defender may have left Tottenham Hotspur a couple of years ago, but is still playing at a high level after joining RSC Anderlecht on a free transfer this summer. Vertonghen can still do a fantastic job on the left-hand side of a three-man backline while also helping out as a left-back in a back four.

His versatility will be key for Roberto Martinez, who will look to chop and change his formation depending on the opponent.

CB - Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld has extremely good chemistry with fellow defender Jan Vertonghen

Yet another former Tottenham Hotspur player, Toby Alderweireld may not be playing at one of the biggest clubs anymore. However, he remains an able and quality option for Belgium.

Alderweireld has always excelled at breaking the lines and being a threat from set-pieces on both ends of the pitch. The centre-back will be vital in a three-man backline as his reading of the game will be helpful against opponents that play on the counter-attack.

This is likely to be Alderweireld's last FIFA World Cup and he will want to go out on a high.

CB - Zeno Debast

Zeno Debast is an extremely talented young centre-back for Belgium

Zeno Debast is likely to be one of the few youngsters with a shot at getting into Belgium's starting line-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Debast has quickly established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in European football. The recently turned 19-year-old is currently playing for RSC Anderlecht and made his debut for his country in the UEFA Nations League games in September this year.

The centre-back impressed in both games and could now be a great option to partner Vertonghen and Alderweireld in the backline. Although Leander Dendoncker also remains an option, Debast's legs and youthful drive will be important for an otherwise aging backline.

LWB - Yannick Carrasco

Yannick Carrasco has been an extremely dependable player for Belgium over the years

Yannick Carrasco, despite coming into the limelight as a winger, has often played as a wing-back for Belgium.

Roberto Martinez often uses him to overload the left-hand side of the pitch as Carrasco and Eden Hazard are expert creators in the final third. The Atletico Madrid star, over the last couple of years, has also gained the tenacity to run back and defend thanks to playing for Diego Simeone's side.

Hence, Carrasco is likely to seamlessly fit into the wing-back role for Belgium in Qatar this summer and will look help his team out on both ends of the pitch.

RWB - Thomas Meunier

Thomas Muenier is a key component of Belgium's five-man defense

Thomas Meunier remains the best option for the right wing-back position in Belgium's XI given his consistency over the last half a decade.

With Carrasco being the attacking wing-back, Meunier often holds his ground and stays behind to provide defensive cover to the team. Although he also bombards forward from time to time, the Borussia Dortmund star is likely to defend more than attack at this tournament.

Meunier is known for providing a 8/10 performance in most games and nothing less will be expected of him at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

CM - Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans in action for Belgium against Wales

Youri Tielemans is sure to be one of the first names on the team sheet for Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Barring a few dips, the central midfielder has been at the top of his game for Leicester City over the last four years. He has also refound some of his best form this season after a slow start.

The ultimate box-to-box midfielder, Tielemans will be crucial to helping Belgium maintain the same intensity levels on both ends of the pitch.

CM - Axel Witsel

Axel Witsel is set to be one of Belgium's most experienced players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Axel Witsel may be turning 34 in a couple of months but remains capable of doing an able job at the heart of midfield for Belgium.

While Tielemans is a box-to-box midfielder, Witsel excels at recycling possession by breaking up play and winning key duels in midfield. His 6'1" stature, coupled with his strength on the ball, helps him play the role Martinez requires from him to perfection.

This could very well be Witsel's last FIFA World Cup and he will look to make it count this time round.

LW - Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard will look to put his on-off career Real Madrid behind when he suits up for Belgium

Eden Hazard's form since joining Real Madrid has dropped considerably but the left-winger remains one of the men for the big occasion for Belgium.

The winger won the Silver Ball at the 2018 FIFA World Cup for his exemplary performances for the team. Although it is hard to imagine him doing the same this year, it isn't entirely impossible.

Hazard has always excelled for the Belgian national team and has been capped 122 times. Given the doubts lingering over his abilities, he will be keen to show fans and critics alike why Real Madrid spent £100 million to sign him in 2019.

RW - Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to be the heartbeat of his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Kevin De Bruyne is inarguably the Belgian national team's most in-form player going into this year's World Cup.

The star attacker's creativity going forward has been on full display for his club side, Manchester City, this term. His line-breaking passes & sensational through-balls will be key for his country in Qatar as well.

De Bruyne is leading the line for the most assists in the Premier League this season, recording 10 in just 14 matches. He will look to produce similar performances for his country in the upcoming tournament.

ST - Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku in action against France in the 2021 UEFA Nations League

Romelu Lukaku has endured quite the rollercoaster ride over the last 12 months. The striker signed for Chelsea for £97.5 million last summer but after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, he decided to join Inter Milan on loan this season.

After a fine start to the current campaign, he has been out for the last couple of months through injury. However, he is expected to be fit before Belgium's first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lukaku's club career may have undergone a few drastic changes, but he is expected to start and perform for his nation. The former Manchester United striker is their highest goal-scorer of all-time with 68 goals and will be keen to add to that tally in Qatar.

