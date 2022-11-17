Best possible starting XI for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to lead the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He can certainly consider himself something of a veteran in the management of the national team. The Englishman will lead his country in his second consecutive appearance at the Mundial.

Under Southgate, the Three Lions have looked like a force to reckon with in international football. The Three Lions finished in fourth place in the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

A penalty shootout denied the team the title of European champions three years later as they lost to Italy in the final. This time, England and their manager will look to banish the ghosts of 2018 and 2021 and finish the job at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Southgate has one of the best squads at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has shown himself to be capable of bringing out the best from his players. He has to find the best possible formation and players to help his side achieve their goals in the competition.

Without further ado, here is the best possible starting XI for England at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Goalkeeper- Jordan Pickford

Pickford is one of Southgate's trusted lieutenants

Everton goaltender Jordan Pickford is a fixture in Southgate's team, and for good reason. He is one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in English football and will most likely start for the Three Lions in Qatar.

Despite the recent rise of Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle United's Nick Pope, Pickford remains the best English goalkeeper. The former Sunderland man has an impressive record of 21 clean sheets in 45 international appearances.

Right Centre-Back- Ben White

White in action in a friendly match against Romania

Arsenal's Ben White has emerged as one of the most reliable and dependable English defenders this season. Naturally a centre-back, White has excelled at right-back for the Gunners and warrants a starting shirt in Qatar.

Playing in a back three, White has the skill and athleticism to play on the right of the three and also possesses a good passing range. The 25-year-old has played four times for England, all in friendlies. He was in the squad for Euro 2020 but failed to make a single appearance in the competition.

Central Centre-Back- Harry Maguire

Sweden v England: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Despite questions about his quality in recent times, Harry Maguire remains one of Southgate's defensive leaders. The Manchester United captain is a stalwart for the Three Lions at the back and is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Maguire was a key member of both the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020 squads, featuring prominently both times. The 29-year-old has played 48 times for the Three Lions in his career and has featured in two major tournaments.

Left Centre-Back- John Stones

Stones in action at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Manchester City defender John Stones is one of the most experienced players in the England squad in Qatar. The Englishman has enjoyed consistent playing time for the national team and has proven his quality time and again.

Stones is one of the most capable defenders with the ball at his feet and is good at winning tackles and duels. He has represented the Three Lions on 59 occasions and was a starter in their last two major tournaments.

Right Wing-Back- Kieran Trippier

Denmark v England - UEFA Nations League

With Reece James ruled out through injury and Kyle Walker not fully fit, Kieran Trippier is the first-choice for Southgate at right wing-back. The Newcastle United player is one of the most talented English full-backs and adds quality on both sides of the pitch.

Trippier has featured at left-back at times in the past to allow other talented right-backs to feature for the Three Lions. This time, he should feature on the right where he is most comfortable and will provide great quality. The 32-year-old featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020.

Central Midfield- Jude Bellingham

English gem, Bellingham, is expected to be a breakout star

Teenager Jude Bellingham is one of the most highly-rated players in world football. The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund starlet has distinguished himself as an all-round complete midfielder for club and country.

Bellingham will be in his second major tournament for England at just 19 years of age. The midfielder has become a regular for club and country and will be the perfect player for the central midfield position for the Three Lions in Qatar.

Defensive Midfield- Declan Rice

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

West Ham United captain Declan Rice has developed into one of Europe's elite central defensive midfielders. Rice has become one of the most important starters for England under Southgate's tutelage.

Still only 23 years old, Rice is a certain starter for the Three Lions and will play a key role at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He featured prominently for his country at Euro 2020 and has played 23 times in his career.

Left Wing-Back- Luke Shaw

England v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Luke Shaw has quickly emerged as a regular for Manchester United this season after initially losing his spot. The English left-back has shown his quality and will be expected to do the same at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Shaw will play a key role for the Three Lions at the FIFA World Cup because of his quality at both ends of the pitch. The 27-year-old has played 23 times for his country, but only once in the World Cup. His lone appearance at Mundial came as a teenager in Brazil in 2014.

Right-Wing- Bukayo Saka

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Bukayo Saka is one of the best wingers in the Premier League at the moment. The Arsenal forward dazzles on the wing at every opportunity he gets, and has seen his quality shine through at every level. He is arguably England's best right winger in Qatar and will be a key player for the Three Lions.

Saka showed immense talent in his last appearance for England against Germany in September. The 21-year-old was introduced off the bench and turned the game on its head in style. He will be in his second major tournament for his country and will be looking to make a statement.

Left-Wing- Phil Foden

England v Iceland - UEFA Nations League

Manchester City forward Phil Foden has been described by Pep Guardiola as the most talented player he has ever managed. Watching him play, it is easy to understand why an experienced manager like Guardiola made that statement.

Foden is an incredibly technically gifted attacker with impressive dribbling skills and an eye for goal. His qualities make him a brilliant player for Southgate to have at his disposal at the FIFA World Cup.

Striker- Harry Kane

Ukraine v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Captain and talisman Harry Kane will spearhead England's charge to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar. The 28-year-old is an incredible goalscorer for club and country and will look to contribute immensely at Mundial.

Kane led the scoring and won the Golden Boot in Russia four years ago and will be looking to repeat the feat. The Tottenham Hotspur striker will carry the hopes of the Three Lions and all of England in Qatar and will hope to deliver.

