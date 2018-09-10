Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best possible starting XI in FIFA 19

Tom Harrison
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
643   //    10 Sep 2018, 02:30 IST

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

The top 100 player countdown in FIFA 19 has continued this week with 40 players already being officially announced as excitement grows for the game's release on September 24th.

With fans becoming more and more impatient as the date grows closer, the FIFA 19 demo has revealed a closer look at how the final ratings will pan out in the game.

Predicted Best Starting XI

The annual preview game has given an accurate prediction of the player ratings released so far, and with more teams and players being leaked supporters can get ahead of the game.

That considered, people are starting to put the pieces together and establish exactly who the best players in FIFA 19 are going to be. The predicted XI are shown below in an attacking 4-3-3 formation, and it makes for a very interesting read with some big name players controversially missing the cut.

Check it out below:

GK - David de Gea (91)

RB - Dani Carvajal (86)

CB - Sergio Ramos (91)

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

CB - Raphael Varane (90)

LB - Marcelo (87)

CM - N'Golo Kante (89)

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

CM - Kevin De Bruyne (92)

CM - Luka Modric (91)

RF - Lionel Messi (94)

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

CF - Cristiano Ronaldo (94)

LF - Neymar (92)

Official Ratings to be Released This Week

Without any drastic changes by EA in the next few days, the above XI will become the dream starting line-up in the game's Ultimate team mode.

There are a few controversial choices by EA in the top side, with N'golo Kante the only player represented from France's World Cup winning squad, as well as no Liverpool players present in the team, the Champions League runners up last season.

Only 3 Premier League players make the cut with FIFA rating La Liga players a lot higher than their English counterparts.

The defence consists mostly of Real Madrid players, with Modric also playing in midfield, one player who has had his rating boosted after an impressive World Cup. The attacking three are not unexpected- with Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar making the top team for yet another year.

Whatever players are in the final top XI, the decision will be met with heavy debate as different fans cast their opinions on why their players deserve to make the cut.

Don't agree with this prediction? Leave your opinions in the comments below!

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA 19 FIFA 19 Player Ratings
Tom Harrison
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 Candidates For The Best FIFA Men's Player
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Bold Predictions for the...
RELATED STORY
3 major achievements Ronaldo is still missing
RELATED STORY
Three players who deserve to win the FIFA Best Player award
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo might not win the FIFA...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 10 amazing new features that make it a must-buy
RELATED STORY
4 possible reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo deserved the UEFA Best...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 2018 FIFA Puskas Award nominees
RELATED STORY
Report: Why Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbed UEFA Awards during...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us