Best possible starting XI in FIFA 19

Tom Harrison FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 643 // 10 Sep 2018, 02:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

The top 100 player countdown in FIFA 19 has continued this week with 40 players already being officially announced as excitement grows for the game's release on September 24th.

With fans becoming more and more impatient as the date grows closer, the FIFA 19 demo has revealed a closer look at how the final ratings will pan out in the game.

Predicted Best Starting XI

The annual preview game has given an accurate prediction of the player ratings released so far, and with more teams and players being leaked supporters can get ahead of the game.

That considered, people are starting to put the pieces together and establish exactly who the best players in FIFA 19 are going to be. The predicted XI are shown below in an attacking 4-3-3 formation, and it makes for a very interesting read with some big name players controversially missing the cut.

Check it out below:

GK - David de Gea (91)

RB - Dani Carvajal (86)

CB - Sergio Ramos (91)

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

CB - Raphael Varane (90)

LB - Marcelo (87)

CM - N'Golo Kante (89)

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

CM - Kevin De Bruyne (92)

CM - Luka Modric (91)

RF - Lionel Messi (94)

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

CF - Cristiano Ronaldo (94)

LF - Neymar (92)

Official Ratings to be Released This Week

Without any drastic changes by EA in the next few days, the above XI will become the dream starting line-up in the game's Ultimate team mode.

There are a few controversial choices by EA in the top side, with N'golo Kante the only player represented from France's World Cup winning squad, as well as no Liverpool players present in the team, the Champions League runners up last season.

Only 3 Premier League players make the cut with FIFA rating La Liga players a lot higher than their English counterparts.

The defence consists mostly of Real Madrid players, with Modric also playing in midfield, one player who has had his rating boosted after an impressive World Cup. The attacking three are not unexpected- with Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar making the top team for yet another year.

Whatever players are in the final top XI, the decision will be met with heavy debate as different fans cast their opinions on why their players deserve to make the cut.

Don't agree with this prediction? Leave your opinions in the comments below!