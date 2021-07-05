Best possible starting XI for Spain against Italy | Euro 2020 semi-final

Two European giants, Spain and Italy, will clash in a high-profile Euro 2020 semi-final on Tuesday.

If Spain can go all the way at Euro 2020, they will become the first side to have won four European championships. They haven't exactly enjoyed a dominant run to the semi-finals. After scraping through to the Round of 16, Spain beat Croatia 5-3 and then were tested to the limits by Switzerland, whom they beat on penalties.

Suffice to say, their ride to the semi-finals hasn't been very smooth and we're not entirely sure how well they're going to fare against an in-form Italian unit. Luis Enrique has more or less stuck to the same set of players but he'll know that there will be no room for error against Roberto Mancini's men.

They've had to play back-to-back 120 minute matches and the fatigue could prove to be telling against Italy, who were able to dispatch all their opponents in normal time.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best possible starting XI for Spain at the Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy.

Spain Goalkeeper

Switzerland v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Unai Simon will keep his place after enjoying a good outing against Switzerland. He dealt with almost everything that came his way. Simon also produced two good saves in the penalty shootout to help his side progress to the semi-finals.

David de Gea will be a frustrated individual but there is no reason for Luis Enrique to switch things up between the sticks.

Unai Simon wins MOTM award just days after THAT own goal.



Never let your mistakes define you 👏 pic.twitter.com/PS2ynnEtFr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 2, 2021

Spain defenders

Switzerland v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Cesar Azpilcueta has been a calming presence in defence for the Spaniards. They would ideally want someone who can contribute a bit more in attack but in the absence of Dani Carvajal, Azpilicueta is their best bet. The Chelsea full-back also has a vast amount of experience.

While Enrique likes Pau Torres, he could revert to a backline with Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte. Garcia is right-footed and it makes more sense having him paired in the backline with Laporte instead of having two left-footed centre-backs.

We expect Garcia and Laporte to start at the heart of defence for this game as Laporte will also be more comfortable playing in his natural position.

Aymeric Laporte x Spain 🇪🇸🏆



A match made in heaven! 😍 #MCFC pic.twitter.com/VPrhPs4kX7 — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) June 29, 2021

Jordi Alba was one of Spain's best players against Switzerland. He was the one who forced Spain's opener, albeit through an own goal. But Alba's enterprise and ability played a huge role in La Roja's only goal of the game.

