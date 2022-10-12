5 players with the best minutes per goal or assist ratio in the Premier League this season (October 2022)

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has seen a handful of spectacular individual performances from a couple of big-name players.

Some have stepped up to become key providers for their teams in terms of goals or assists. Others have even mastered the art of combining both roles this season.

For clubs, having players who score goals or provide assists regularly goes a long way in helping the team grind out results on a consistent basis.

As such, this article will take a look at five players who currently have the best minutes per goal or assist ratio this season.

Note: only players who have played up to 180 minutes in the current 2022-23 Premier League season are considered.

#5 Harry Kane - Tottenham - 89 minutes

Harry Kane has scored eight Premier League goals this season

The English striker has been one of the standout players in the ongoing league campaign due to his impressive form for Spurs.

Harry Kane has been a prolific scorer and has hit 15+ goals in each of his last eight Premier League seasons.

The current league campaign hasn't been an exception for the 29-year-old forward, as he has already scored eight goals and registered one assist for Spurs.

It has also taken Kane an average of 89 minutes to score or assist in the league this season, making him the fifth-best player so far on that parameter.

#4 Patson Daka - Leicester City - 83 minutes

Daka has scored three goals for Leicester City

Zambian striker Patson Daka has been one of the shining lights in Leicester City's gloomy 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The Foxes are currently experiencing a difficult start to their ongoing campaign and are at the bottom of the log after nine games.

However, a few Leicester City players have still gone on to show individual brilliance, with Daka being a part of them.

The 23-year-old forward has already registered a 4-goal contribution this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in eight games.

Daka has so far played a combined total of 331 minutes for Leicester City this season. It took the Zambian 83 minutes to register a goal or an assist for the Foxes, thus making him the fourth-best player in this regard.

#3 Antony Matheus - Manchester United - 79 minutes

Antony is enjoying life at Manchester United

The Brazilian winger was one of the most high-profile signings of the 2022 summer transfer window following his big-money move from Ajax.

Recall that Manchester United spent a transfer fee in the region of £85 million to secure a move for Antony Matheus. The deal makes him the second-most expensive player in the club's history.

Despite his heavy price tag, Antony seems to be enjoying a decent start to life at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old winger has already scored three goals in three appearances for Erik ten Hag's team.

He has played a combined total of 238 minutes of Premier League action this season. It has taken Antony an impressive 79 minutes on average to register a goal for the Red Devils this season.

#2 Roberto Firmino - Liverpool - 52 minutes

Firmino has scored the most goals by a Liverpool player this season

Another Brazilian player who is currently enjoying an impressive 2022-23 Premier League campaign is Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

The 30-year-old has been in superb form for Liverpool this season, despite the Reds experiencing a surprisingly shaky start to the ongoing league campaign.

Firmino has already surpassed his goal tally for the 2021-22 season, where he scored just five goals. He has already netted six times for Liverpool and is the club's highest scorer this season.

The Brazilian has played a combined total of 467 minutes for Jurgen Klopp's team in the league. It has taken him 52 minutes, on average, to register a goal or assist this season for Liverpool in the Premier League.

#1 Erling Haaland - Manchester City - 42 minutes

Haaland is top of the Premier League goal scorers chart this season

The Norwegian striker is arguably the most in-form player in Europe at the moment, judging by his performances with Manchester City.

Erling Haaland's adaptation to the Premier League has been impressive despite just joining Pep Guardiola's team this summer.

His goal-scoring exploits for the Citizens has been phenomenal and have already netted 15 goals in just nine league appearances.

As it stands, it takes Haaland a stunning 42 minutes to register a goal or an assist in the Premier League. He has played a total of 755 minutes in the league this season and has the best minutes per goal or assist ratio.

