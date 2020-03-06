Best Premier League XI v Best La Liga XI 2019-20

The Premier League and the La Liga and widely considered to be two of the most competitive leagues in world football and some of the most decorated clubs in the history of the game have graced the aforementioned leagues over the years, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool amongst the notable ones.

In the 2010s, European football was largely dominated by Spanish sides, as they won 6 of the 10 UEFA Champions League titles on offer whilst also controlling the UEFA Europa League, with Sevilla winning the competition three times in a row.

While the Premier League has virtually been a one-horse race this time around, with Liverpool absolutely rampant on their way to securing their first league title in 30 years, the usual suspects have been at it once again in the La Liga, as Real Madrid and Barcelona battle it out to reign supreme, with Atletico Madrid breathing down their necks.

While it is impossible to determine which league is the superior one out of the two, hypothetically, if the best XI from the Premier League and the La Liga were to square up against each other, who would come out on top?

In the following segment, we pip the two sides against one another and for the sake of consistency, a basic 4-3-3 formation is maintained for both sides.

Premier League Team of the Season 2019-20

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

PL TOTS (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caglar Soyuncu, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson (C), Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jamie Vardy, Mohamed Salah

Bench: Dean Henderson, Conor Coady, Jack O'Connell, Mateo Kovacic, James Maddison, Raul Jimenez, Sadio Mane

Jurgen Klopp's side have dominated the season right from the get-go and it should come as no surprise that the Premier League Team of the Season comprises of several players. In goal, Alisson Becker gets the nod ahead of the likes of Dean Henderson and Nick Pope simply because he is one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

The Brazilian international has been in sublime form for the Reds this season and has 10 clean sheets to his name despite the fact that he missed a sizable chunk of the season, owing to a muscle injury he picked up on the opening day of the season.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk have been almost ever-present for Liverpool this season and make up the rest of the backline, alongside Leicester City's Turkish central defender Caglar Soyuncu, who has made a name for himself as a fantastic player this season.

Jordan Henderson and Kevin de Bruyne are amongst the front-runners for the PFA Player of the Year award and have been pivotal to their respective teams this season, as is the case with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, who has come of age and almost single-handedly spearheaded his team's hopes of survival.

The two joint top scorers in the Premier League in Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng, with 17 goals apiece, start up front alongside Liverpool's Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah, who is aiming to become the first player since Alan Shearer to win 3 successive Premier League Golden Boots.

