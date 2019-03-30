×
Best Starting XI of Foreign Players to have Played in the Premier League

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
947   //    30 Mar 2019, 16:47 IST

Ronaldo is the only Portuguese Player in this team
Ronaldo is the only Portuguese Player in this team

Since its inception, the Premier League has seen some fantastic talents take the field. They have entertained the crowd by their footballing abilities and have lit up the league. Many among them have been foreigners, players who are not a part of the national teams of England, Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland. Today, we attempt to put up a Starting XI which comprises of some of the best Foreigners to have played in the Premier League.

The team is largely dominated by French players, who take up four slots, but are they good enough to win the Premier League? You be the judge.

Skipper: Nemanja Vidic

Formation: 4-3-3

#1 Goalkeeper: Peter Schmeichel (Denmark)


Peter Schmeichel
Peter Schmeichel

Undoubtedly one of the greatest goalkeepers ever, Peter Schmeichel was unconquerable in goal at times. He was the backbone of the team which helped Sir Alex Ferguson built an empire at Old Trafford and the great Dane has a cabinet full of trophies to show for it.

On the field, the United goalkeeper was legendary. He had exceptional shot stopping skills and at times it would seem like he could even fly. He was also very vocal at the back and a true leader in the team. His mere presence in the team made the players feel invincible.

#2 Left Back: Patrice Evra (France)


Patrice Evra
Patrice Evra

After he joined Manchester United, Patrice Evra took some time to get used to the rigors of the Premier League. However, once he came to terms with the nature of the game, Evra grew from strength to strength and soon established himself as the best left back in the league. He was defensively strong and ambitious in the attack. The Frenchman was full of running on the field and had a reputation of being a fighter.

Evra has been in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on three occasions during his playing time at Manchester United.

#3 Right Back: Bacary Sagna (France)


Bacary Sagna
Bacary Sagna

The Frenchman was phenomenal for the Gunners, where he spent 7 full seasons, making 284 appearances and scoring 5 goals. After joining Arsenal at the start of the 2007/08 season, Sagna went on to become a regular feature in Arsene Wenger's team. He was so influential at times that the Frenchman was often regarded as one of the best right-backs of the Premier League.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Thierry Henry Greatest Footballers of All Time Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
