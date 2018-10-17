×
Best teenage XI in world football right now

Prathamesh Murugesan
ANALYST
Feature
450   //    17 Oct 2018, 12:15 IST

Sancho has been making the headlines at Dortmund
Sancho has been making the headlines at Dortmund

The last couple of seasons have seen a large number of youngsters making their break-throughs in various European leagues.

Several of them have even been involved in humongous transfers that shook up the football world following Neymar's move to PSG. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Malcom are just a few examples. Teams are now willing to splash out eye-watering amounts for youngsters with potential.

The footballing landscape is changing. Some of the best players in the world are close to retirement.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still two of the best players in the world right now. But the fact that neither of them won FIFA's 'The Best' award earlier this year shows that their imminent decline has perhaps begun.

Breaking into a European top flight team before turning 20 is no mean feat, and yet there are teenagers who are playing week in, week out for their respective club teams. Some of them are even regulars for their countries.

Players like Mbappe are already superstars in their own right, and some of them are on their way to attaining that status.

Its time to take a peek into the future of the beautiful game, and here's our take on the best teenage XI in world football right now:

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Age: 19

Italy Training Session And Press Conference
Italy Training Session And Press Conference

No, you didn't misread that name. Yes, Gianluigi Donnarumma is still only 19.

Donnarumma was just 16 when he made his debut for AC Milan against Sassuolo in the 2015/16 season. He soon became their first choice goalkeeper ahead of Diego Lopez. He is also the youngest ever keeper to represent Italy.

Standing at 6'5", he is an imposing presence between the posts. Having already made 132 appearances for Milan and 10 for Italy, the future looks bright.


