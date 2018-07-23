Best U-23 XI in World Football

Vaibhav Khedkar

Bologna FC v AC Milan - Serie A

Almost every top club in Europe has players who could be termed as "The Future Ballon Dor winners". While there is no substitute for experience, having young blood in the team is a must as the youngsters bring in much needed energy and are highly important for the future of the club. This is evident from the fact that top clubs like PSG and Barcelona have shelled out an insane amount of money on players like Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe.

Players under the age of 23 have become a vital cog in their teams and are crucial to the club's current and future success.

Here we present the Top U-23 XI in World Football:

GOALKEEPER: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Between the posts is the 19 year old Italian prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma. The AC Milan shot stopper has quickly established himself as the #1 for his club and is the worthy successor in the Italian goal to his namesake Gianluigi Buffon.

The youngster, who made his first ever start in Serie A at the tender age of 16 already has a number of records to his name, most notably being " The youngest player to play for the Italian National Team". And the 19 year old will have a major role to play if Italy are to reach the pinnacle of World Football once again, having missed out on World Cup 2018 qualification.

While continued speculation regarding his AC Milan future has clouded the fact that Donnarumma is a fantastic goalkeeper, there is no doubt about the fact that he has a bright future in front of him and any club in Europe would pounce on the opportunity to sign the 6' 4" tall goalkeeper.

