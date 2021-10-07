“Best in the world, Ballon d’Or contender” - Chelsea star stuns fans with performance on international duty 

Chelsea fans were impressed by Marcos Alonso's performance for Spain in their UEFA Nations League victory over Italy on Wednesday. Many of them labeled the defender as the best left-back in the world at the moment.

Marcos Alonso enjoyed a great start to the 2021-22 season. His good performances for Chelsea saw him get selected for Spain's squad ahead of the international break.

The 30-year-old put in an amazing display in Spain's Nations League semi-final win over Italy. His side beat the Euro 2020 winners 2-1, courtesy of a brace from Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres.

It was only the full-back's fourth cap for Spain, prompting Chelsea fans on Twitter to rave about his performance even more. Here are some of the best tweets about him:

Yimzy🇸🇪 @YimzyAgain Marcos Alonso

- UEFA Champions League Winner

- UEFA Super Cup winner

- UEFA Nations League FinalistA New Ballon D’or Charge?? Marcos Alonso

- UEFA Champions League Winner

- UEFA Super Cup winner

- UEFA Nations League FinalistA New Ballon D’or Charge?? https://t.co/qmCBqZu6co

Andy Darks @abi_darks The best LB in the world right now…Marcos Alonso The best LB in the world right now…Marcos Alonso https://t.co/bxvt64MhuV

WAGNH @WAGNH_CFC weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com/2021/10/7/2271… Turns out what was needed to stop Italy’s record unbeaten streak was Marcos Alonso #CFC Turns out what was needed to stop Italy’s record unbeaten streak was Marcos Alonso#CFC weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com/2021/10/7/2271…

🤥 @zak_a15 Marcos Alonso is so clean what a player Marcos Alonso is so clean what a player

Eshan Pokhrel @EshanPokhrel marcos alonso>>> luke shaw sorry brits marcos alonso>>> luke shaw sorry brits

Mr B @BulusSimon1

💙

Marcos Alonso the great

#ItalySpain Marcos Alonso any day anytime never in doubt, lampard tried to destroy him but God was on his sideMarcos Alonso the great Marcos Alonso any day anytime never in doubt, lampard tried to destroy him but God was on his side

💙

Marcos Alonso the great

#ItalySpain

Chessy Hour® ☆☆ @ChessyHour Alonso is inevitable nan. He was excellent yesterday with his passing and he fully made Spain’s left hand side so dangerous. Italy couldn’t cope with that extra body in Spain’s offensive 3rd. - Meeds Alonso is inevitable nan. He was excellent yesterday with his passing and he fully made Spain’s left hand side so dangerous. Italy couldn’t cope with that extra body in Spain’s offensive 3rd. - Meeds

big sheq. @petrshek Good game for Alonso at left back against Italy? this guy never fails to surprise me. Good game for Alonso at left back against Italy? this guy never fails to surprise me.

⭐rmundin⭐ @rMundinCFC Marcos Alonso best LB in the world in my books Marcos Alonso best LB in the world in my books

gerald @davidinho_21 Alonso balled at lb today Alonso balled at lb today

Marcos Alonso has been a vital member of the Chelsea squad ever since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard. The Spaniard thrives in a back-five system where he plays as a left wing-back.

Alonso was instrumental for Chelsea when Antonio Conte was their manager from 2016 to 2018. The Italian manager played a similar back-five system to Thomas Tuchel.

Marcos Alonso has made six Premier League appearances for Chelsea so far this season. He has already registered a goal and an assist.

The Blues now have two in-form left-backs in their squad after Ben Chilwell returned to Premier League action over the weekend. He scored a goal against Southampton in a 3-1 win for his side.

Chelsea recovered from a slight hiccup to top the Premier League before the international break

Going into the international break, Chelsea found themselves at the top of the Premier League charts following their win over Southampton.

The Blues recovered well after suffering two defeats on the bounce. First, they were outplayed by Manchester City in the Premier League and were defeated 1-0. They then suffered a 1-0 loss to Serie A giants Juventus in the Champions League.

Chelsea are one point ahead of Liverpool on the Premier League table and two points clear of both Manchester clubs.

Goal @goal The Premier League table is TIGHT heading into the international break 😅 The Premier League table is TIGHT heading into the international break 😅 https://t.co/YWLu9suJPQ

Also Read

After the international break, Chelsea will travel to face Brentford, who are coming off a 2-1 win over West Ham. The newly promoted side have stunned quite a few teams in the Premier League with their great style of play.

Brentford defeated Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League before holding off Liverpool in an exciting 3-3 draw.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh