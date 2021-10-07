“Best in the world, Ballon d’Or contender” - Chelsea star stuns fans with performance on international duty 

Chelsea fans were impressed by Marcos Alonso's performance for Spain in their UEFA Nations League victory over Italy on Wednesday. Many of them labeled the defender as the best left-back in the world at the moment.
Marcos Alonso enjoyed a great start to the 2021-22 season. His good performances for Chelsea saw him get selected for Spain's squad ahead of the international break.
The 30-year-old put in an amazing display in Spain's Nations League semi-final win over Italy. His side beat the Euro 2020 winners 2-1, courtesy of a brace from Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres.
It was only the full-back's fourth cap for Spain, prompting Chelsea fans on Twitter to rave about his performance even more. Here are some of the best tweets about him:
Marcos Alonso has been a vital member of the Chelsea squad ever since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard. The Spaniard thrives in a back-five system where he plays as a left wing-back.
Alonso was instrumental for Chelsea when Antonio Conte was their manager from 2016 to 2018. The Italian manager played a similar back-five system to Thomas Tuchel.
Marcos Alonso has made six Premier League appearances for Chelsea so far this season. He has already registered a goal and an assist.
The Blues now have two in-form left-backs in their squad after Ben Chilwell returned to Premier League action over the weekend. He scored a goal against Southampton in a 3-1 win for his side.
Chelsea recovered from a slight hiccup to top the Premier League before the international break
Going into the international break, Chelsea found themselves at the top of the Premier League charts following their win over Southampton.
The Blues recovered well after suffering two defeats on the bounce. First, they were outplayed by Manchester City in the Premier League and were defeated 1-0. They then suffered a 1-0 loss to Serie A giants Juventus in the Champions League.
Chelsea are one point ahead of Liverpool on the Premier League table and two points clear of both Manchester clubs.
After the international break, Chelsea will travel to face Brentford, who are coming off a 2-1 win over West Ham. The newly promoted side have stunned quite a few teams in the Premier League with their great style of play.
Brentford defeated Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League before holding off Liverpool in an exciting 3-3 draw.