"Best in the world!" EPL star Andrew Robertson's verdict on Klopp and Van Dijk

Robertson has claimed that Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world

In a candid discussion on The Football Show, EPL full-back Andrew Robertson has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world.

Robertson has come into his own under the German manager's tutelage and is one of the best full-backs in the EPL.

In an interview last year, Jurgen Klopp had credited Robertson's success in the EPL to his education and upbringing and had praised him for his distinct lack of arrogance.

Robertson was pleasantly surprised by the accolades and called the EPL manager his father figure.

"I don't think I've heard this quote, but it's one that gets me. For a manager, who I think is the best in the world at the minute, for him to say that about me is really nice. That's what I try to be. "He's probably right, could I have more confidence in myself and my ability? Yes, I could. It's something I'm maybe trying to work on."

Robertson went on to claim that Jurgen Klopp was the best manager in the EPL and the best he has ever worked with.

"He's a fantastic man, a fantastic manager, and for him to think I don't have negatives is great. He likes the Scottish people, I know he does, he gets on really well with Kenny Dalglish."

EPL defender Virgil van Dijk best in the world, according to Robertson

Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Liverpool is currently ruling the roost in the EPL and boasts one of the best defensive lineups in the world. The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have ensured that the Merseyside club has conceded only 21 goals in the EPL this season.

Robertson hailed the Dutch defender as the best in the world and said that it was an honour to play alongside the charismatic centre-back.

"Virg is the best defender in the world, and I love him being on the left-hand side with me. We have a good partnership on and off the pitch, and we help each other out. On the pitch especially."

The left-back underscored the Dutch star's importance to Liverpool and claimed that no other defender in the EPL could come close to his formidable presence.

"The big guy is absolutely class in everything he does. He just carries himself so well on and off the pitch, and is somebody who a lot of people look up to, and I'm one of them. He's a fantastic leader, a fantastic guy. I love playing with him, having him in the back line, and since he signed, he's brought us forward."

Robertson played for Scottish club Dundee United before signing for Hull City in the EPL. The left-back's time in the Scottish Premiership coincided with van Dijk's stint at Celtic.

"I loved him at Celtic as well, and I was delighted when we signed him, and it showed that the money spent was worth it."

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson went head-to-head in Scotland

Liverpool has relied heavily on its defence this season and is 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the EPL table. Van Dijk and Robertson have been in imperious form this season and will continue to lead the charge when EPL restarts later this month.