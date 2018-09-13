Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best XI of Free agents currently available 

Bill Papargyriou
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.54K   //    13 Sep 2018, 19:56 IST

The 2018/2019 season has started for the greatest European leagues and the transfer windows have been shut down. Every roster seems to have been already completed. However, is there are to be some last-minute additions, a wide range of great players is currently available as their contracts with their former teams were not renewed.

This list features the best line-up of currently available free agents who have yet to find the next station of their career. Veterans of the game, some of them with an enormous collection of titles, they wait patiently for the right offer to arrive. Many clubs worldwide can surely be benefited from their long-way, vast experience.

After the Best XI of players whose contracts expire in 2019, here comes the best line-up of free agents who can right away sign for any club:

Goalkeeper: Oscar Ustari

EUs
Ustari, albeit a great goalkeeper, has been struggling with serious injuries throughout his career

The Argentinian goalkeeper was last seen wearing the colours of the Mexican Club Atlas. On July 10, the two parts took separate ways after a successful two-year partnership and the 32-years-old is currently searching for his next adventure. He has made two appearances with Argentina National team and was a regular member of Argentina's U17 and U20 Youth teams.

In his career so far, Ustari has featured for Independiente, Sunderland, and Getafe, among others, and it is certain that it will not be long until he finds his next club. In fact, in the summer he was being considered among the candidates for the replacement of Claudio Bravo in Manchester City.

It should be mentioned that Ustari has been struggling with various and serious injuries so far in his career. His most recent one, a horrific injury to his left knee on November 2017, took him out-of-action for around 300 days.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United John Terry Samir Nasri
Bill Papargyriou
CONTRIBUTOR
Most Expensive Premier League XI in Today's Money!
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best attack minded defenders...
RELATED STORY
5 most powerful agents in world football
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 greatest English footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: How Chelsea might line up this season.
RELATED STORY
Romelu Lukaku Equals Didier Drogba's Premier League tally...
RELATED STORY
3 players that Sir Alex Ferguson regrets selling
RELATED STORY
My Fantasy XI: Marauding Wingers, Sensational Strikers,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal want Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us