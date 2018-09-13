Best XI of Free agents currently available

The 2018/2019 season has started for the greatest European leagues and the transfer windows have been shut down. Every roster seems to have been already completed. However, is there are to be some last-minute additions, a wide range of great players is currently available as their contracts with their former teams were not renewed.

This list features the best line-up of currently available free agents who have yet to find the next station of their career. Veterans of the game, some of them with an enormous collection of titles, they wait patiently for the right offer to arrive. Many clubs worldwide can surely be benefited from their long-way, vast experience.

After the Best XI of players whose contracts expire in 2019, here comes the best line-up of free agents who can right away sign for any club:

Goalkeeper: Oscar Ustari

Ustari, albeit a great goalkeeper, has been struggling with serious injuries throughout his career

The Argentinian goalkeeper was last seen wearing the colours of the Mexican Club Atlas. On July 10, the two parts took separate ways after a successful two-year partnership and the 32-years-old is currently searching for his next adventure. He has made two appearances with Argentina National team and was a regular member of Argentina's U17 and U20 Youth teams.

In his career so far, Ustari has featured for Independiente, Sunderland, and Getafe, among others, and it is certain that it will not be long until he finds his next club. In fact, in the summer he was being considered among the candidates for the replacement of Claudio Bravo in Manchester City.

It should be mentioned that Ustari has been struggling with various and serious injuries so far in his career. His most recent one, a horrific injury to his left knee on November 2017, took him out-of-action for around 300 days.

