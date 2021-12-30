Best XI of La Liga 2021/22 season so far

La Liga is all set to return on Friday from a mini-winter break with Valencia hosting Espanyol. The 2021/22 season in the division is currently at the halfway mark with Real Madrid comfortably leading the table by eight points.

Defending champions Atletico Madrid have gone off the boil lately, losing four in succession to drop to fifth. Barcelona, meanwhile, are down in seventh position.

Promoted side Rayo Vallecano, who are currently fourth, have been the surprise package of the season. Levante are at the bottom and have yet to win a single match.

We've been treated to plenty of high-octane action already, with many players dazzling with their incredible performances.

Ahead of the second half of the La Liga campaign, let's take stock of who's been the best player in each position so far in a combined XI: (Formation: 4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

Bono has played a key role in Sevilla's incredible defensive record this season

Sevilla have been mean defensively this season, conceding only 13 times in 18 games, the least in La Liga. And their goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is one of the key reasons behind it. The Moroccan shot-stopper has emerged as one of Europe's best this season.

He currently boasts the highest number of clean sheets in the division with eight in 16 games and also the lowest number of goals conceded (10).

📊 Dato de 😳 Yassine Bono 🇲🇦 se convierte en el PRIMER portero que participa de forma directa en un gol ⚽️ en La Liga 2021/22 (con una asistencia).

Tall, athletic, physically imposing and strong in one-on-one situations, Bono is among the most reliable keepers. Aside from his defensive prowess, Bono also holds the record for being the first goalkeeper to make a direct assist this season.

He successfully displaced Tomas Vaclik to become Sevilla's No.1 choice in goal last season and his footballing star continues to rise.

