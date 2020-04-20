Fernando Muslera is one of the best goalkeepers outside the Top 5 leagues.

Most of our club football conversations usually revolve around the happenings in the top 5 leagues, namely the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, and the French Ligue 1. These leagues are graced by some of the best footballers in the world who have also won laurels for their respective national sides.

However, this does not mean that there aren't good players outside these top 5 leagues. But these players from the supposedly 'lesser' leagues often fly under the radar. On that note, let us have a look at the best eleven players, in various positions, who do not play in Europe's top 5 leagues.

To avoid the possibility of this XI being dominated by one or two clubs, only one player per club has been considered. Without further ado, let us meet this team comprising of a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three strikers.

Goalkeeper

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray/Uruguay)



Fernndo Muslera has been the first choice for Uruguay for more than a decade.

The goalkeeper in this XI is Fernando Muslera. He plays for Galatasaray in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Muslera is one of the better known players in this XI, as he has been the first choice keeper for Uruguay for more than a decade . The Uruguayan custodian has been at Galatasaray since 2011, and even at 33, possesses remarkable reflexes.

Defence



Mario Fernandez (CSKA Moscow/Russia)

.

Mario Fernandes performed well at the 2018 World Cup.

The right back in this XI is Russian Mario Fernandes. He plays for CSKA Moscow in the Russian Premier Liga.

Fernandes starred for Russia in the 2018 World Cup, but a lesser known fact is that he is Brazilian and played one game for the Selecao back in 2014 before switching allegiance to Russia. The 29-year-old, who has been at CSKA from 2012, has won the Russian league thrice with the club from Moscow.

Kristofer Ajer (Celtic/Norway)

.

Kristoffer Ajer has a bright future.

The only entrant from the Scottish Premiership, Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer, is our first centre-back. The 22 year old is a quality player, not only in the league, but also in the European stage, the Europa League to be more particular.

In internatioanl football, Ajer is a part of a young, promising Norway team that also includes the likes of Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, and Erling-Braut Haaland. The big European clubs have regularly kept an eye out for Ajer. The last centre-back to be signed from Celtic was a certain Virgil Van Dijk.

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht/Belgium)

.

Vincent Kompany left Manchester City for boyhood club Anderlecht in summer

Our second centre-back is none other than Vincent Kompany. The Belgian left Manchester City after 11 years to join Anderlecht, his boyhood club, in the summer.

One of the best defenders and captains of the Premier League era, Kompany guided City to 4 Premier League titles. He has also represented his country 89 times.

Ricardo Rodrigues (PSV Eindhoven/Switzerland)

.

Ricardo Rodriguez spent 3 years at AC Milan.

Playing at left back position in this XI is PSV Eindhoven's Ricardo Rodriguez. He arrived at the Dutch club in the January window, having fallen out of favour at AC Milan owing to the arrival of the explosive Theo Hernandez.

Rodriguez will look to resurrect his career in the Eredivisie. The 27-year-old rose to prominence following his impressive performances for Switzerland at the international stage.

Midfield

.

Danilo Perreira (Porto/Portugal)

.

Danilo Perreira has been excellent for Porto

Danilo Pereira would don the role of a defensive midfielder in this XI. He plays for Porto in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Perreira is also a regular for the Portuguese national team, and was a part of the victorious Euro 2016 Portugal squad. Though his Porto teammate Alex Telles is the one who gets linked with Europe's big boys, Danilo would be a good acquisition for any top club in the continent.

Julian Wiegl (Benfica/Germany)

.

Weigl celebrates winning the DFB Cup with Dortmund

Another January transfer, Julian Weigl, is the control room of this midfield. Touted as a promising talent at Dortmund, he fell out of favour with current coach Lucien Favre.

The Benfica man is very versatile, and can also play both as a central defensive midfielder or centre-back. However due to his lack of pace, Weigl tends to get caught out by speedy attackers. Thus he takes the central midfield role in this XI, as his ball control and distribution could be of best use in this position.

Donny van de Beek (Ajax/Netherlands)

.

Donny van de Beek in UEFA Champions League action.

The standout player of this XI is Donny Van de Beek. He takes his place as an attacking midfielder.

Van de Beek shot into prominence with his impressive performances in Ajax's fairytale run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season. His ability to find space between midfield and defence, and his instinct of popping up with important goals makes him a crucial member of this XI.

The 23-year-old himself constantly linked with Europe's elite, especially Real Madrid.

Attack

Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St. Petersburg/Iran)

.

Sardar Azmoun is one of Asia's best players.

On the left of our front three is Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun. He plays for Zenit St Petersburg in the Russian Premier Liga.

Azmoun has scored 10 goals, and provided 6 assists this season, which is second only to teammate Artem Dzuyba in terms of most goals and assists in the Russian league in 2019-20.

The 25-year-old is a prolific scorer in international football as well, netting an impressive 31 goals in 46 international games.

Myron Boardu (AZ Alkmaar/Netherlands)

.

Myron Boadu in Europa League action

As one of the striker in this XI, we have Myron Boadu. The youngster plays for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivise.

Aged only 19, Boadu has scored 14 goals, and provided 6 assists in the league this season, having made his debut in professional club football in 2018.

The Dutch forward of Ghanian ancestry scored on his international debut for the Netherlands in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying game against Estonia. In the process, Boadu became the first player born in the 21st century to score a competitive goal for the Oranje.

Francisco Tincao (SC Braga/Portugal)

.

Francisco Trincao challenging for the ball.

SC Braga's Francisco Trincao is the right winger in this team. The 20 year old's record is impressive, as is evident in his tally of six goals scored and three assists provided in just seven league starts this season.

Trincao's pace makes him a difficult proposition to handle for opposition defenders. Barcelona made an agreement to sign the 20-year-old who will join the Catalan club at the end of the season