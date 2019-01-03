Best Young Managers of 2018

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 72 // 03 Jan 2019, 15:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marcelo Gallardo as a River Plate manager

While the footballing fraternity awaits 2019 with the utmost belief of hope and future success, 2018 was nonetheless a very eventful year.

While the retirements of iconic players and the emergence of exciting young talent have always grabbed the headlines more often than not, this year, it was the managers of various footballing clubs who have managed to shift the attention of the fans alike towards them and their glorious careers.

As is the case with the on-field players, footballing greats such as Arsene Wenger and Jupp Heynckes bid goodbye after illustrious managerial stints at the some of the best clubs in the world while there was the curious case of the resignation of three-time UEFA Champions League winning coach, Zinedine Zidane, from his post as Real Madrid coach.

In spite of such resignations and retirements making football all the more poorer in their absence, young managers have emerged through the storm and made their name during the course of the year in various national and international competitions.

We take a look at six of the best managers aged under 45 based on their contributions to their respective clubs in no specific order.

#6 Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate) - 42 years old

An avid follower of Marcelo Bielsa, Gallardo has been instrumental in River Plate's success. With deep knowledge of the game, Gallardo has been acknowledged by many to be amongst the first of a few South American managers to bring in visualization techniques to the continent and it has reaped success.

Their recent win over the Boca Juniors was another indication of Gallardo's expertise of the game with attacking football on the show each and every time River Plate play. Young players such as Bruno Zuculini and Martinez have been at their best thanks to the gaffer. River Plate plays generally in a 4-1-4-1 or a 4-2-2-2 which implies either one or two center midfielders to control the tempo of the game and dictate it.

With Argentina faltering at the International scene repeatedly, Gallardo's achievements at a bonafide club such as River Plate should attract the Argentine FA's interests.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement