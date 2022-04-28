"Better than signing Mbappe and Haaland" - Ex-Liverpool star makes emphatic claim on Jurgen Klopp's contract extension

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has taken to Twitter to express his delight at the news of manager Jurgen Klopp's contract extension.

As per The Athletic, Klopp has agreed to extend his stay at the Merseyside club until the summer of 2026. The German was formerly contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2024 but a renewal has been agreed.

Klopp himself previously admitted (via Independent) that he had no plans to sign a new deal with the Reds beyond 2024. The German had planned on a sabbatical from football.

Earlier this season, the 54-year-old insisted (via the Irish Times) that he would decide his future at Liverpool based on his energy levels.

As per the aforementioned report by The Athletic, the former Borussia Dortmund manager feels encouraged by his team's chase for an unprecedented quadruple.

Former Reds left-back Enrique has claimed that it would be a massive boost for the Reds to tie Klopp down for another two years. The Spaniard has suggested that the news means more to him than is better than "signing Mbappe and Haaland at the same time."

Here is what he wrote on Twitter:

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Liverpool are to open talks with Jurgen Klopp over a new contract, with the Reds boss having indicated he's willing to stay at the club beyond 2024.



If this is true is better than signing mbappe and haaland at the same time. Best signing for us it will be Liverpool are to open talks with Jurgen Klopp over a new contract, with the Reds boss having indicated he's willing to stay at the club beyond 2024. If this is true is better than signing mbappe and haaland at the same time. Best signing for us it will be https://t.co/3WcrZHFF0D

Klopp has already led his side to League Cup glory this season and could win three more trophies this campaign.

The Reds are just one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race, which could go down to the wire.

Liverpool have also booked their place in the FA Cup final vs Chelsea, which takes place at Wembley on 14 May.

With their 2-0 win against Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, they are already halfway into the final of the tournament.

Jurgen Klopp has done a remarkable job at Liverpool

When Jurgen Klopp took charge at Liverpool in October 2015, he promised (via Liverpool Echo) to transform the fans from "doubters to believers." The German has certainly lived up to his promise as the Reds have won five trophies under his stewardship.

When the enignamic manager came to the Merseyside club, they were in a complete mess. The 54-year-old steadied the ship and has turned the Reds into a European royalty once again.

caitlin x @Caitlinlfcx Klopp turned all of them into world class stars Klopp turned all of them into world class stars 😍 https://t.co/jrIfGLwfua

With limited resources at his disposal, Klopp has done wonders with his brilliant planning and man-management.

Everything the German has touched, turned into gold. Almost every one of his transfers has been superb. The Merseysiders have also seen quality youngsters from their academy breaking into the first-team.

With Klopp in charge at the club for at least four more years, the club's fans have every reason to rejoice.

