Bhutan vs Sri Lanka Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024 

Bhutan and Sri Lanka battle it out at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday (March 25) in a friendly under the 2024 FIFA World Series.

On Friday, the two sides were in action under the new initiative, but both failed to win. Against Central African Republic, Bhutan are crushed 6-0 for one of their worst defeats in recent memory. Tresor Toropite and Hamissou Mamadou Dangabo scored , while Venuste Baboula and Karl Namnganda fired braces to down the Dragon Boys.

Head coach Kim Taen is likely to make a few changes to his XI after the lackluster show as the side aims to wrap up their international week on a positive note.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, were held to a goalless stalemate by Papua New Guinea on the same day as their winless run extended to seven games. The Golden Army were playing for the third time since 2023 but didn't let their lack of gametime allow the Cuscus to walk all over them.

It was an encouraging result even when considering that Sri Lanka are ranked 204th in the world, with only six teams below them in the rankings.

Bhutan vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Despite being in the same confederation and their regional proximity, Bhutan and Sri Lanka have played each other only seven times.

Sri Lanka have won the fixture five times, losing twice.

Sri Lanka won the first five games to Bhutan, with the Dragon boys winning the next two.

The two sides are meeting for the first time since March 2015, when the Dragon Boys beat the Golden Army 2-1 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier

Sri Lanka are winless in seven games.

Since 2023, Bhutan have played nine games, winning twice: 1-0 vs Macau and 2-0 vs Hong Kong, losing six times.

Bhutan are ranked 184th in the world, while Sri Lanka are 204th.

Bhutan vs Sri Lanka Prediction

Although the fixture has never produced a draw, we're taking a bold step and predicting a first- stalemate between the two south Asian sides.

Prediction: Bhutan 1-1 Sri Lanka

Bhutan vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes