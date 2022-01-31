"Big opportunity to win an extraordinary trophy" - Thomas Tuchel admits he is 'pretty excited' about Chelsea competing in the FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans to win the FIFA Club World Cup and stated his excitement about participating in the tournament.

The Blues secured their spot in the competition by virtue of winning the UEFA Champions League trophy last season.

Tuchel was questioned on his thoughts ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, to which he replied:

"I have to say once you are in it you are pretty excited. Once you are not in it, it is a competition that has not the highest focus on and highest value. It seems like this in Europe, or only for me.

"But once you are in it and you start planning it and you see it coming on the horizon is it quite exciting.

"It is a big opportunity to win an extraordinary trophy which is far from daily business and that is why we will do anything to take the chance to make it happen."

The FIFA Club World Cup is a tournament that was created in 2000 and pits the champions of the various continents, as well as champions of the host country together.

Chelsea will begin their quest for a maiden FIFA Club World Cup crown at the semi-final stage. A victory for the Stamford Bridge outfit would make it nine consecutive triumphs for European clubs.

Thomas Tuchel has a chance to continue his impressive managerial spell at Chelsea

Chelsea are defending champions in the UCL

Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea manager in January 2021 after a poor start to the season under Frank Lampard.

A remarkable start to life at Stamford Bridge saw the Blues win the UEFA Champions League within five months.

They followed that up with victory in the UEFA Super Cup, having triumphed over Villarreal on penalties in August.

Their Premier League campaign started with so much promise but has frittered away and Chelsea now find themselves in a battle for the top four rather than contesting for the title.

However, the FIFA Club World Cup offers Chelsea an opportunity to win another trophy and they enter the tournament as favorites.

Only two English clubs have won the tournament in the past, with Manchester United triumphing over LDU Quito in 2008 while Liverpool dispatched Palmeiras in 2019.

Chelsea, for their part, were losing finalists in 2012, with Corinthians securing a 1-0 victory in Yokohama.

