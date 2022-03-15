"Biggest game of the season" - Luke Chadwick predicts Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid and makes bold Cristiano Ronaldo claim 

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the attack when Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 encounter today.

Former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick claims the presence of the attacker makes the Premier League giants favorites to progress to the next round.

The two clubs played out a 1-1 draw when they met in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano in February. This time, Manchester United will have home advantage and Luke Chadwick believes they are better poised to earn a vital victory at Old Trafford.

"You've got to make United favorites," the Englishman told CaughtOffside. "To go to Madrid and get a 1-1 draw, albeit not with a brilliant performance… you'd think at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo on form, then you would make them favorites.

"They're at home, it's their biggest game of the season, they've got the 1-1 draw behind them.

"The way Madrid are set up, an away game might suit them more in a way, so it could be an intriguing game."

Manchester United are currently on the search for a new manager, with Ralf Rangnick's contract set to expire in the summer.

Luke Chadwick believes Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone would be a great fit for the Red Devils but doesn't think he'll leave the Wanda Metropolitano anytime soon.

"He's obviously got the ability to manage someone like United or one of the other big Premier League clubs," the Englishman continued. "But, like with Sir Alex Ferguson, I can't see him going to another club, with what he's built at Atletico Madrid.

"He's an absolute legend there. He's got great energy and has the team playing in a similar way to he was as a player, everyone working to their maximum.

"I wouldn't say no to him coming to Manchester United, but I just can't see him at another club other than Atletico Madrid," he added.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Manchester United past Atletico Madrid?

The Portuguese is currently high on morale

Cristiano Ronaldo is in perfect shape ahead of tonight's epic showdown with Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese stole the limelight over the weekend with his incredible hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils will be hoping he maintains that level of influence when they face the Rojiblancos at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen if he can pull off the magic once again and inspire the Red Devils to another triumph.

