Billy Gilmour Gets Man of the Match in his First PL Start for Chelsea: How Good is the 18-Year-Old?

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour in Action against Everton's André Gomes

Football fans everywhere are waxing lyrical about Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour who was handed his first premier league start against Everton on Saturday. The Blues went on to win the match, and the 18-year-old was named Man of the Match following a sublime display in the middle of the park.

While the inclusion of the youngster in the starting lineup was mostly down to lack of options in midfield for Frank Lampard, his performance was nothing short of proof that he is in the senior squad on merit.

Billy Gilmour Impressive Stats vs. Everton

The 5′ 6″ man completed a total of 74 passes – the highest of any player on the pitch – and had a 93 percent passing accuracy. He also had the highest work rate of any Chelsea player, covering 12.62km over the 90 minutes.

This is the second game on the bounce in which Gilmour scoops the Man of the Match award playing in central midfield. Against Liverpool in the FA Cup 5th round, the Scotsman had 62 touches on the ball and completed 38 of the 49 passes he attempted. Only Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger completed more passes for Chelsea. There is also not forgetting the bold nutmeg the youngster pulled off on Fabinho, deceiving the whole Liverpool team and almost creating another Chelsea goal.

Perhaps what stands out the most in the young Scotsman's game is his composure on the ball, vision, and knack for initiating forward plays in tight situations. A great deal of Chelsea's attacks on Saturday originated from him, and the fact that Liverpool players were not primed for his dominance made the game even easier for him.

Gilmour Reportedly On Barcelona and Real Madrid's Radar

It may be too early to conclude the 18-year-old's abilities, but the truth is virtually all top-drawer players showed signs of greatness in their teenage years. Emanating from Gilmour's miniature frame are Cesc Fabregas and Xavi vibes that not even Real Madrid and Barcelona are turning a blind eye to, according to El Desmarque. There are also rumors that Manchester City is keeping tabs on the Scotsman, but the chances are meager that Chelsea will let go of the Rangers academy product if he keeps on delivering the goods.

Advertisement

Currently, Frank Lampard's men sit fourth on the table, three points above Manchester United and five behind third-placed Leicester, who have looked another team altogether since the arrival of former Celtic and Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

Albeit playing through an injury crisis, particularly in the midfield and forward departments, Chelsea has remained stable, winning three of their last three games. Steadily adding to their goal tally just in case the Champions League qualification race comes down goal-difference.

Frank Lampard must be one happy man to see his gambles work and a player such as Billy Gilmour step up at a time when the club needs him the most. However, will the youngster get more starts for Chelsea now that Jorginho is back in the team and available for selection?