Birmingham City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Birmingham City and Bristol City wrap up their schedule for 2023 on Friday when they square off at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium in round 25 of the EFL Championship.

The festive season has brought good fortune for the Robins who have won their last three matches, and they will look to close out the year on a high.

Birmingham City failed to find their feet as they suffered a 3-1 home loss at the hands of Stoke City in their Boxing Day clash.

Wayne Rooney’s men have now failed to win their last three matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory at Cardiff City on December 13.

With 27 points from 24 matches, Birmingham City are currently 19th in the Championship table, level on points with Stoke City.

Bristol City, on the other hand, maintained their new-found form as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Liam Manning’s side have now won their last three matches — their longest run of consecutive wins this season — stretching back to a 2-1 loss against Blackburn Rovers on December 12.

With 35 points from 24 matches, Bristol City are currently eighth in the league table, just one point away from the promotion playoffs places.

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Birmingham City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 38 of the last 74 meetings between the sides.

Bristol City have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Birmingham City men have won four of their last five games against the Robins, with January’s 4-2 loss being the exception.

Bristol City are winless in six of their last seven away matches, losing four and picking up two draws in that time.

Birmingham City have won just one of their last six home matches while losing three and picking up two draws since late October.

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Prediction

Bristol City have turned things around of late and will head into their final game of the year with sky-high confidence.

This should give them the needed edge against a floundering Birmingham City side and we fancy them claiming a narrow victory.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Bristol City

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bristol City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last eight clashes)