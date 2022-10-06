Birmingham City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022

Birmingham City will welcome Bristol City to the St. Andrew's Stadium for a matchday 14 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 away defeat against Middlesbrough in midweek, with Chuba Akpom's strike midway through the first half enough to separate the two sides. The defeat ended their four-game unbeaten run in the league.

Bristol City settled for a share of the spoils on home turf in a goalless draw with Coventry City on Tuesday. The result halted their three-game losing run but prolonged their winless streak to four matches.

The stalemate saw the Robins drop to 14th spot in the table, having garnered 15 points from 12 matches. Birmingham City sit in 19th place and have 13 points to show for their efforts in 12 games.

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 71 occasions in the past and Birmingham City have a vastly superior record with 36 wins to their name while 17 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March, when Birmingham City claimed a 2-1 victory away from home.

Bristol City have the third-worst defense in the league this season. (Only Huddersfield and Hull City have conceded more than their 18 goals).

Birmingham City have won four of their last five matches against Bristol City, scoring 2+ goals in three of those wins.

Bristol City's last six league games on the road have produced goals at both ends, with four of those matches seeing the match-opener arrive within the first 15 minutes.

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Prediction

Both sides have struggled for form heading into the game but Birmingham City's strong head-to-head record against Bristol City offers them a chance to return to winning ways.

Away matches involving Bristol City tend to be entertaining affairs and a fast start can be expected in the west Midlands.

Birmingham City FC @BCFC The Boss is up for the @SkyBetChamp Manager of the Month award for September! The Boss is up for the @SkyBetChamp Manager of the Month award for September! 🏆📅

The visitors are likely to play on the front foot but we are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Bristol City

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Birmingham City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First goal to be scored in the opening 20 minutes.

Poll : 0 votes