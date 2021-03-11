Birmingham City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City will welcome Bristol City to St Andrews on Saturday for a matchday 36 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Barnsley last weekend. A 49th-minute strike by Daryl Dike was enough to give Valerien Ismael's side all three points.

Bristol City were on the wrong end of a 2-0 home defeat to QPR. First-half goals from Rob Dickie and Ilias Chair gave the Hoops all three points.

Birmingham City currently find themselves treading on dangerous waters. They are in 21st spot on the table, one place and three points above the dropzone.

Bristol City are floundering in mid-table obscurity, having accrued 45 points from 35 games to sit in 13th spot.

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

This will be the 69th meeting between the sides and Birmingham City have the overwhelmingly better head-to-head record.

The Blues have 34 wins and 17 draws to their name, while Bristol City were victorious on 17 previous occasions.

Their most recent fixture came on 5 December 2020 when a late strike by Harlee Dean gave Birmingham City a 1-0 away victory.

Advertisement

Bristol City have been in poor form over the last few months, with just two victories recorded in their last 11 games in all competitions.

It is a similar story for their next opponents, who also have two wins from their last 11 Championship matches.

Bristol City form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Birmingham City form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Team News

Birmingham City

There are no known injury or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Bristol City

Meanwhile, the Robins have been heavily decimated by injuries this season and currently have eight players ruled out through injury.

Callum O'Dowda (hamstring), Jay Da Silva (shin), Nathan Baker (hamstring) and Tommy Rowe (knee) are all sidelined for Bristol City.

Furthermore, Alfie Mawson (ACL), Chris Martin (hamstring), Marley Watkins (hamstring) and Andreas Weismann (ACL) are also injured.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Nigel Pearson.

Injuries: Callum O'Dowda, Tommy Rowe, Marley Watkins, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson, Andreas Weismann, Chris Martin, Jay Da Silva

Suspensions: None

📺 Blues' Good Friday fixture against Swansea has been selected for live @SkySports coverage, the game will now kick-off at 8pm.



Whilst our trip to Brentford has been moved to Tuesday 6 April, kick-off 7pm. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 11, 2021

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Advertisement

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge (GK); Kristian Pedersen, Harley Dean, Jean Clarke-Salter, Maxime Colin; Rekeem Harper, Gary Gardner; Ivan Sanchez, Alen Halilovic, Jeremie Bela; Scott Hogan

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bentley (GK); Steven Sessegnon, Tomas Kalas, Adrian Mariappa, Jack Hunt; Zak Vyner, Adam Nagy, Tyreeq Bakinson; Nahki Wells, Famara Diedhiou, Antoine Semenyo

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Prediction

The absence of several key players has undoubtedly played a part in Bristol City's struggles. However, an out-of-sorts Birmingham City might not make this advantage count.

Considering both sides' struggles in recent months, this might shape up to be a low-scoring affair. We predict that the home side will secure a narrow victory in this game.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Bristol City