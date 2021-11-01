Birmingham City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to make it three wins on the trot in the EFL Championship, Birmingham City play host to Bristol City at St Andrew's Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game fresh off the back of ending their three-game losing streak and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Birmingham City continued in their resurgent form as they claimed a 2-0 win away to Middlesbrough last Saturday.

This followed a 2-1 win over Swansea City, where Troy Deeney and Riley McGree scored either side of Michael Obafemi's 77th-minute equalizer to end the Swans' two-game winning run.

After a slow start to the season, Birmingham City have enjoyed a turnaround in recent weeks and are currently 14th in the EFL Championship table, after picking up 19 points from 15 games.

Meanwhile, Bristol City returned to winning ways last time out courtesy of a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Barnsley on home turf.

Prior to that, Nigel Pearson’s men failed to taste victory in each of their last three games, suffering consecutive defeats against Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and West Brom.

Bristol City are currently level on points with Tuesday’s hosts and will be looking to build on that performance and move into the top half of the table.

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

With 34 wins from the last 69 meetings between the sides, Birmingham City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Bristol City have picked up 18 wins, while 17 games have ended in draws.

Birmingham City Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Bristol City Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Team News

Birmingham City

The hosts will be without the services of Maxime Colin and Marcel Oakley, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Maxime Colin, Marcel Oakley

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Antoine Semenyo, Andy King, Joe Williams and Nathan Baker are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Antoine Semenyo, Andy King, Joe Williams, Nathan Baker

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matija Sarkic; George Friend, Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson; Kristian Pedersen, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic, Jordan Graham; Tahith Chong; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley; Cameron Pring, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, George Tanner; Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James; Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann, Nahki Wells; Chris Martin

Birmingham City vs Bristol City Prediction

With both sides level on points just outside the top half of the table, this game has all the makings of an absorbing contest. While the visitors will be looking to build on their win last time out, they face a rejuvenated Birmingham City side who have picked up seven points from their last six games.

We are backing Birmingham City to keep the ball rolling and come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Bristol City

Edited by Peter P