Birmingham City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th January 2024

Birmingham City will play host to Hull City at St Andrew's Stadium in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Birmingham City vs Hull City Preview

The sides will take on each other in a replay of the third round. Birmingham City and Hull City ended their first meeting in a 1-1 draw at MKM Stadium in Hull on January 6. Lukas Jutkiewicz handed Birmingham a dream start in the 18th minute. They were headed for a shock win but Matty Jacob levelled for Hull in the 87th minute.

The Blues lost concentration towards the end of the game and suffered domination by their opponents, which led to the equaliser. They will hope to avoid such a mistake in the rematch and make the most of their home advantage following an inspiring away performance. However, Hull City’s previous two visits were successful (2-0, 1-0).

The visitors showed character in their comeback and will likely take that confidence to St Andrew's Stadium for the replay. Coach Liam Rosenior has warned his men against early goals, which made life very difficult for them in the first game. However, they are expecting the hosts to hit the ground running.

The Tigers are faring better than Birmingham City in the Championship as they sit ninth with 39 points as opposed to 20th place for Birmingham. The last time Hull City suffered a defeat at St Andrew's Stadium was in March 2018, in a Championship game that ended 3-0 in favor of Birmingham.

Birmingham City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Birmingham have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Hull City.

Birmingham have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Hull City.

Birmingham have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Hull City have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Birmingham have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Hull City have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Birmingham City vs Hull City Prediction

Birmingham failed to progress to the fifth round last season as they were eliminated in the fourth round by fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers. They will be looking to avoid a similar fate in this third-round replay.

Hull City were halted by Premier League side Fulham in the third round last term, and they will be eying the fourth round in this match.

Birmingham City come into the game as the favorites based on home advantage and individuality.

Prediction: Birmingham City 3-1 Hull City

Birmingham City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Birmingham to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Birmingham to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Hull to score - Yes